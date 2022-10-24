Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
What is it worth coming to Fergana — a small but beautiful city in Uzbekistan
3
Main page

Today at 18:45

What is it worth coming to Fergana — a small but beautiful city in Uzbekistan

Ferghana is the largest city in the Ferghana Valley in Uzbekistan. We tell you what is worth seeing here.

Where to stay

fergana-city.jpg


Hostels: Sakura, Megi, "Status House"

Hotels: Asia Hotel Fergana, Voyage Hotel, Tantana Hotel

What to see

Central Park

ferghana.jpg

The attractions and the beautiful view make this place interesting for both children and adults. Beautiful fountains, lots of trees and manicured lawns will give you the opportunity to unwind.


Ferghana Regional Drama Theater


The theater, which has a history of almost 100 years, remains an interesting place to visit. Architecture, events and productions that are held here will brighten up your leisure time.


Theater and Concert Palace named after Islam Karimov

This is a place for connoisseurs of modern culture and interesting design. Concerts of famous artists are often held here. There is a beautiful park nearby.


Central Bazaar

At the bazaar you will be able to experience real oriental hospitality and taste local cuisine. In addition, there is a huge assortment. You can buy rice, which the locals call royal.


Men's Gymnasium

To date, the Fergana State University is located on the territory of the gymnasium. Despite this, the building remains one of the most important architectural monuments of the city.

What to try


Ferghana pilaf

It's no secret that Uzbek pilaf is known all over the world. Many people prefer the option of pilaf, which is prepared in Ferghana.

Lagman

One of the most popular dishes of Uzbekistan and Fergana. A large number of vegetables together with juicy meat and special seasonings is the secret of the recipe.

Dymlyama

The trick of the dish is that no matter how the cook experiments with the ingredients, it always comes out delicious and satisfying.

Where to go near the city

Ferghana Valley

The Fergana Valley deservedly has the status of the pearl of Uzbekistan. The unique flora and fauna is an addition to the natural beauty.

Karkidon reservoir

The swimming season here opens only in June. And the reservoir is known for its beauty. It is ideal for fishing and relaxing with the family.

Shakhimardan

3-1-0-0-0-0-1583484909.jpg

The village of Shakhimardan is located 55 kilometers from Fergana. It is located at an altitude of 1550 meters. Here you can enjoy the beautiful views and breathe the purest mountain air.

Center of Rishtan Ceramics

The variety of ceramics and its forms in this place is amazing. Dishes, shokos and urdaks are not a complete list of ceramics that you can find here.

Said Ahmad-Khoja Madrasah in Margilan

One of the rare ancient architectural and cultural monuments that still continues its activities. Within the walls of the madrasah, people are taught to read sacred books.

#travelling #travel #uzbekistan #uzbek
