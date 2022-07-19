what-is-it-worth-coming-to-dushanbe-for-and-what-tajik-dishes-to-try

Dushanbe is one of the most beautiful cities in Central Asia with its own unique flavor. We tell you what to see in and near the capital of Tajikistan.





Where to stay





Hostels: Pamir Hotel-Hostel, City Hostel Dushanbe, Doshan Hotel-Hostel, Green House Hostel, Sakho Hotel-Hostel. One night will cost from $ 6.

Hotels: SAFIR, Atlas, Vatan, Dushanbe Serena Hotel, Hyatt Regency Dushanbe, Hilton Dushanbe. A one-room room will cost from $ 40 per night.

If you are planning to rent an apartment or an apartment, you can use the announcement site: somon.tj.





What to see









Dusti Square

Its name translates as Friendship Square. But if you ask the locals, it's easier to ask where the monument to Ismoil Somoni is located.

The square with the monument is the main attraction of Dushanbe. Take a photo there as a must do on a trip to Tajikistan. Interesting facts: the height of the sculpture is 11.5 meters, and the crown on the arch with a diameter of 4.5 meters is made of steel and covered with gold leaf!

Behind the monument there is an alley of fountains and the National Library — a particularly valuable object of cultural heritage of the peoples of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Stele with the coat of arms of Tajikistan

At the end of the cascade of fountains there is another attraction — the stele of Independence with a height of 45 meters. The monument was erected in 2011 in honor of the 20th anniversary of Tajikistan's Independence.

Next to it there is an artificial waterfall, attractions, a park and an ice rink. A good place to spend time. And from here you can see the Palace of Nations — Kohi Millat.

Flagpole with the flag of Tajikistan

In the neighboring park there is a flagpole with the flag of Tajikistan, which can be seen from anywhere in Dushanbe. Its height is 165 meters, and its weight is 420 kilograms. It entered the Guinness Book of Records as the tallest flagpole in the world and was so until September 2014, when a 170-meter-high flagpole was installed in Jeddah.

Botanical Garden





This is a well-groomed place that Dushanbe residents love. Wedding photo shoots are often arranged here and they spend time with their families. The place is especially pleasing in hot weather — a large number of trees creates coolness. Some points of the park offer panoramic views of the city.

Victory Park

Another green location in Dushanbe. A great place for picnics and walks with friends. The best view of the city opens from here!

Central Cathedral Mosque of Dushanbe

Juma is a mosque on the northern outskirts of Dushanbe. The largest mosque in Central Asia. It can accommodate more than 120 thousand people at the same time.

Kohi Navruz Palace

A place worth looking into for a photo shoot. The architecture of the building is colorful and beautiful. And there is also a park nearby where you can spend time with the whole family.





What to try









In Tajikistan, it is worth trying all the dishes that are popular in Central Asia: sambusa, pilaf and shurpo. Here they are prepared according to their local recipes.

But the most popular and favorite dish of all is kurutob! One of the oldest dishes of Tajik cuisine. The cooking technology is diverse and varies from region to region. The main ingredients of kurutoba are: chakka, fatir puff pastry, linseed or zygyr oil, tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, onions and salt.

It is also worth trying the national drink of the Pamir people — shircha. Most often it is prepared at home, but in Dushanbe there is an institution where it is served — @chatrcafe.tj. The main components of the drink are milk and tea, additional: flatbread, salt, black pepper and melted fat.





What to do





Amusement parks

There are many parks in Dushanbe with new and interesting attractions: at the Kuli Dushanbe Water Park, Poytakht and Aini parks.

Theatre

The Tajik State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after S. Aini pleases with memorable productions. The poster is published on the theater's website and in all social networks.

Hiking

If you have free time on the weekend, it's worth going camping. The most interesting thing in Tajikistan is located outside the capital. This is the most beautiful nature. From more accessible destinations: Hissar fortress, Khoja Obigarm, Varzob, Romit.

You can go with travel agencies, for example, @gotraveltj. But local people often choose hikes with activists, they are more profitable and there are more destinations. Such activists can be found in the Telegram channel: @tajhiking.