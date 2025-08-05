Weekly event guide for Central Asia: festivals, art & culture

A quick roundup of the week’s events — exhibitions, live performances, and cultural experiences not to miss across the region.





Kazakhstan





Fitness Fest

When: August 3

Where: Almaty

A vibrant fitness festival created by the Workout brand — a space full of energy, strength, and movement for the whole family, offering activities and experiences for all ages.





Rhythm of Time, Exhibition by Akhmet Akhat

When: Until August 2

Where: Astana

A solo exhibition by renowned Kazakh artist Akhmet Akhat, dedicated to exploring the deep spiritual connection between the past and the present through art. The exhibition highlights Akhat’s lifelong dedication to art and his study of Turkic culture.





Chinese Art of Ideas, Masterpieces from the National Museum of China

When: Until August 3

Where: Almaty

This exhibition, featuring masterpieces from the National Museum of China, is part of major cultural exchange programs aimed at promoting national art. For Kazakh audiences, it offers a unique opportunity to discover outstanding examples of Chinese artistic heritage curated by Beijing’s leading art museum.





Solo Exhibition “Creativity Without Borders. Next.”

When: Until August 8

Where: Almaty

A powerful exploration of imagination and identity, this solo show blurs boundaries between traditional and contemporary Kazakh art.





“An Artist of His Time” Exhibition

When: Until August 31

Where: Astana

This retrospective features works from artists who shaped the visual identity of Kazakhstan throughout the 20th century.





“Silk and SilkRoad: from China to Kazakhstan” Exhibition

When: Until August 8

Where: Astana

Explore the shared textile heritage and cultural exchanges that flourished along the ancient Silk Road in this international exhibition.





Satisfaction Musical Festival

When: August 2

Where: Astana

An electrifying music festival that brings together emerging artists and high-energy performances in the heart of Kazakhstan.

Kyrgyzstan

RISE UP Kyrgyzstan Forum

When: August 1

Where: Bishkek

This one-day forum unites youth leaders, activists, and creatives to inspire change and discuss the future of Kyrgyz society.





World Festival of Traditional Culture and Music “Rukh Sanat”

When: August 1-3

Where: Bishkek

Celebrate the richness of Central Asian heritage with music, dance, and crafts from around the world in this vibrant open-air festival.

Uzbekistan

Immersive Performance “Tashkent Speaks”

When: Until July 31

Where: Tashkent

This site-specific theatrical tour brings Tashkent’s streets to life with personal stories, local history, and powerful performances.





Japan Culture Days

When: August 1-3

Where: Tashkent

Experience Japan through film, tea ceremonies, martial arts demos, and art workshops in this celebration of cross-cultural exchange.