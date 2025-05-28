This week in May: art, music, business, and culture events Across Central Asia

Whether you're looking for symphonic elegance, startup insights, or nomadic cuisine, this month brings a diverse lineup of events in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. Plan your cultural calendar now.





Kazakhstan





New Symphony

When: May 21

Where: Almaty

The concert features music by great composers whose legacy continues to shine on stage: Edward Elgar — symphonic power and nobility, Emmanuel Séjourné — the sensitivity of contemporary music, and Antonín Dvořák — the soul of Europe in symphony.





Harmony of Times: Haydn, Brahms, Nesipkhanov

When: May 22

Where: Astana

The program includes string quartets by Viennese classic Joseph Haydn and German romantic Johannes Brahms, as well as a piece by Kazakh composer Omarhan Nesipkhanov, blending global masterpieces with local artistry.





Human Capital Days

When: May 22

Where: Astana

An international forum and showcase exhibition that gathers HR leaders, entrepreneurs, visionary managers, and anyone who believes human capital is the key resource of the future.





Jazz from Armenia

When: May 23

Where: Almaty

Experience the vibrant atmosphere of EverJazz with a special performance by the Armenian duo Sona Gyulkhasyan and Rafael Petrosyan. Founders of the provocative “SheetHappens” label, they bring their signature energy and improvisation to the stage.





SUMMER SERENADE

When: May 24

Where: Astana

An evening of classical music featuring FORTE TRIO and Nurzhamal Usenbayeva. The program includes Mendelssohn’s piano trio, Massenet’s elegy, Debussy’s “Clair de Lune” and “Romance,” Tchaikovsky’s “Melody,” Brahms’s Hungarian Dances, and five miniatures by Shostakovich.





OYU Fest

When: May 24

Where: Almaty

A large outdoor festival featuring Kazakhstani artists, traditional-style entertainment, support for local businesses, and a strong celebration of the city’s creative culture.





Chef’s Point — Nomad Cuisine

When: May 24

Where: Almaty

This food festival will be a true celebration of taste and culture. Expect signature dishes by Almaty chefs inspired by Kazakh cuisine, open-air gastrosessions, cooking masterclasses, and a cozy bar street with cocktails and mulled wine.





Steppe and Capital: A Journey Through Time

When: May 25-27

Where: Astana

An exciting three-day tour through Astana and the picturesque Akmola region. Discover the capital’s iconic landmarks, explore the natural beauty and legends of Burabay, and connect with history at the ALZHIR Memorial. A rich blend of culture, nature, and heritage.





Art of Piano

When: May 25

Where: Almaty

Jazz pianist Erkesh Baltabay will perform piano covers and original arrangements of popular melodies, along with improvisations on well-known jazz pieces.





Live Music Milonga Infuego

When: May 25

Where: Almaty

Duo Ranas, featuring Argentine musicians Pablo Schiaffino and Paula Gluzman (bandoneon and piano), bring the soul of tango to Almaty. Known for their powerful performances across the world, they promise an emotional and improvisational evening.





Exhibition: POST FUTURE / ASTANA – VENICE / GEN 1

When: Until June 11

Where: Astana

This interdisciplinary project brings together the results of a three-month collaboration among young artists and researchers. It focuses on the fusion of emerging technologies and experimental artistic practices, featuring visual art, installations, media art, and performance.





Exhibition: The Great Steppe. History. Engraving

When: Until August 18

Where: Astana

Showcasing 94 19th-century engravings from the BonArt auction house (Madrid, Kyiv, Almaty), the exhibition features works by artists from Russia, Germany, Italy, and France.

Kyrgyzstan





Dordoi Plaza Fashion Show

When: May 24

Where: Bishkek

A unique runway show featuring collections by designers from Japan, Singapore, Georgia, Uzbekistan, flagship stores of Dordoi Plaza mall, and local Kyrgyz brands.





Hans Zimmer: The Best Soundtracks

When: May 25

Where: Bishkek

A new symphonic show honoring the iconic modern composer Hans Zimmer, featuring his most celebrated film scores.





BAATYR RACE

When: May 25

Where: Bishkek

A thrilling obstacle course race where 500 brave participants will test their limits and discover new sides of their strength and endurance.





Business Forum: Mindset Reset

When: May 24

Where: Bishkek

Three powerful speakers on one stage: Garrett Johnston — international strategist with experience at Beeline, Tele2, Kyivstar, Kcell, Samsung, Henkel, MegaCom, and other European and Asian companies, Aybek Zhangaziyev — entrepreneur, mentor, and visionary, Rustam Sultanaliev — behavioral economics expert.

Uzbekistan





Brand Business Summit 2025

When: May 20

Where: Tashkent

More than 10 international speakers will share real-life business cases and practical insights in trending areas such as franchising, media, investment, personal branding, marketing, PR, and more.





ECOM & Retail EXPO Samarkand — White Label Edition

When: May 20-21

Where: Samarkand

An international exhibition and forum for e-commerce and retail professionals, bringing together industry leaders, innovative solutions, and networking opportunities.





Antonio Vivaldi’s Compositions

When: May 23

Where: Tashkent

A string chamber orchestra, led by a soloist, will deliver an emotionally rich performance of Vivaldi's works. The violin solo will guide the audience through expressive phrases that spark imagination and fill the space with refined harmony.





Exhibition: The Art of Perceiving Art

When: Until May 26

Where: Tashkent

Held for the fifth time in Tashkent, this exhibition features works by 16 artists from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. The showcase spans various styles — from realism to abstraction.





Exhibition: Ancient Futures

When: Until June 4

Where: Tashkent

An exhibition of artists from Europe, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The showcased projects explore ancient environmentally sustainable practices from Central Asia and modern technologies that enhance traditional methods.