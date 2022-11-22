vice-rector-of-sharda-university-in-uzbekistan-about-the-sights-of-the-country-and-amazing-people

Satya Vir Singh is an education specialist with extensive experience. For the past few years, he has been working at the branch of Sharda University in Uzbekistan. We talked with him about the country and asked him to share his impressions.









​ About myself

I belong to the city named Prayagraj known for the holy Ganga river. I received my bachelor's and master's degrees in two areas: Computer Science and Art and Humanities.

I worked as a system administrator at the Birla Public School in Doha, as a computer science and systems engineer at the Air Force School, then as an information technology instructor at Aptech LTD in Allahabad. After that, I moved to work with higher educational institutions. Collaborated with NIIT Limited in New Delhi, Eureka Africa Group in Ghana, Skyline University in Nigeria. Before joining Sharda University Uzbekistan, I held the position of administrative director at Lovely Professional University.

I have over 22 years of global experience with leading Educational Institutions across Central Asia, Africa, Gulf and India.

About activities

I moved to Uzbekistan for my professional growth. I have heard about Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara as tourist destinations but about Uzbekistan, I came to know when I got a call from an educational consultant in 2018 for a job opportunity with new upcoming branch of Sharda University. Then I refused this opportunity, but two years later I decided to change jobs. I submitted an application, and after some time I was chosen as the vice-rector and registrar of the Sharda University Uzbekistan campus.

I am working as Vice–Rector and Registrar with Sharda University Uzbekistan. Responsible for Non-Academic and Academic operations and overall administration of Sharda University Uzbekistan. Liaising with Regulatory bodies and accreditation agencies. Creation and implementation of the Policies, Procedures and SOP's.

About Uzbekistan

For the first six months, I worked remotely. Only in March 2021 did I have the opportunity to fly to Uzbekistan. My flight landed at the Tashkent airport. Then a six-hour journey to Andijan was waiting for me. The road ran high in the mountains, and it was quite cold.

Uzbekistan is warm, hospitable and beautiful. There are breathtaking mountains, snow and landscapes.​





Before, I wasn't sure if it was safe here. But, having arrived here, I discovered a beautiful and green country. There are other habits in food and language that are different from India. Mostly people speak Uzbek and Russian.

I liked it here so much that the very next month I invited my wife and son here. They also enjoy life in Uzbekistan. This year my parents visited the country. They were amazed to see local beauties and historical sites, especially the cities of the ancient Silk Road.

Uzbekistan is known for beautiful carpets and excellent quality dried fruits. It is a diverse country with a deep history, from rulers like Amir Timur and Babur to the construction of Central Asia's largest ski resort, Amirsoy.

Together with my family, I visited most regions of Uzbekistan as a tourist. We visited Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, Kokand, Fergana, Charvak Lake, Shakhrisabz and Amirsoy.

In our opinion, the most beautiful places are "Registan Square" in Samarkand, especially at night, when the lights come on, and "Amirsoy" in the dead of winter, when there is a lot of snow in the mountains.

About people and traditions

We witnessed the celebration of Ramadan and EID festivals. We attended traditional celebrations of our friends from Uzbekistan, participated in local weddings. It's great to learn more about culture and traditions. We love traditional dairy products, as well as cakes and pastries that are prepared here.





People in Uzbekistan are hospitable and kind. They are always ready to help anyone, regardless of nationality, religion or ethnicity. Uzbeks are known for their friendliness and support.

About plans

I enjoy my stay in the country. I like spending time with work colleagues and friends. I am staying here and will participate in the development of the international education system of Uzbekistan.