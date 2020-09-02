vegan-and-vegetarian-cafes-in-nur-sultan-and-almaty

NUR-SULTAN
Saladbar, @saladbar.ast
Here you can build a bowl yourself. Thus, you can assemble a completely vegan dish. Among the cereals, you can find green buckwheat, brown rice, pie potatoes, and bulgur in the form of tabouleh.
Address: 42, Sauran st.
Average price: 2000 KZT
Opening hours: 11: 00 — 21: 00
Contacts: 8 775 106 33 88
Veggie cafe 108, @veggie_cafe108
The owners of the vegetarian and vegan cafe are married couple and vegetarians. The cafe serves falafel, tofu steak, crispy donuts with Adyghe cheese, zucchini spaghetti in tomato-basil sauce and much more.
Address: 40, Sarayshyq st.
Average price: 2500-3000 KZT
Opening hours: 10:00 — 21:00
Contacts: 8 705 595 98 19
Café Koktem, @cafekoktem
Cafe Koktem is suitable for supporters of proper and sports nutrition. In addition to Indian food, there is a dedicated vegetarian and vegan section on the menu. For example, green burger, pumpkin with kelp sauce, broccoli soup and various bowls.
Address: 12/1, Kunaev st.
Average price: 3000 KZT
Contacts: 8 701 111 49 66
Rafé Coffee and Food, @rafe.kz
Everyone will find what they want on the menu. Vegetarians will be served cream soups such as mushroom, lentil, tomato, potato and pumpkin or spinach ravioli and mezzelune with spinach and ricotta in tomato sauce.
Average price: 3000 KZT
Opening hours: 9:00 — 22: 00
Del Papa, @del_papa
The Italian restaurant is renowned for its home cooking menu. Vegetarians from the menu are suitable for spaghetti basilico-pomodoro, trangoli, risotto with mushrooms and other dishes.
Addresses: 34, Kabanbay batyr ave; 9, Dostyk st; 59 Abay ave.
Average price: 5000 KZT
Opening hours: 11:00 — 22:45
ALMATY
Golden Food, @goldenfood.kz
Exclusively vegetarian cuisine with a raw food menu.
Average price: 2000 KZT
Address: 17 k4B , Al-Farabi ave.
Contacts: 8 775 648 88 88
The Green House, @thegreenhousekz
Live food bar, gluten and lactose free dishes on the menu, detox programs.
Average price: 3000 KZT
Address: 341, Dostyk ave.
Contacts: 8 701 788 5188
Hummus & Falafel, @hummusfalafelkz
According to visitors, it has the most delicious hummus and falafel in the city.
Average price: 1500 KZT
Address: 483, Seifullin ave. TRK “MEGA Park”
Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00
Tandoor, @tandoor.kz
Large selection of vegetarian dishes.
Average price: 4000 KZT
Address: 102, Tole bi st.
Opening hours: 11:00 — 22:00
Harissa, @harissakz
Middle Eastern cuisine with a vegetarian menu.
Average price: 3000 KZT
Address: 68, Kabanbai batyr st.
Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00
Contacts: 8 700 937 96 10
Ramen 77, @ramen_77
Menu with delicious vegetarian ramen and appetizers.
Average price: 3000 KZT
Address: 77, Kabanbai batyr st.
Opening hours: 11:00 — 23:00
Contacts: 8 700 774 42 32
Cafeteria, @cafeteria_almaty
There is a special menu for vegetarians.
Average price: 3000 KZT
Address: 32, Baiseitova st.
Opening hours: 09:00 — 21:00
Contacts: 8 777 756 56 23
Ginger Sushi Cafe, @ginger_sushi_
For sushi lovers, there are meat and fish free options on the menu.
Average price: 2000 KZT
Address: 128, Zhandarbekova st.
Opening hours: Mon-Fri 09:00 — 22:00, Sat-Sun 10:00 — 22:00
Contacts: 8 707 740 40 09, 8 7273 006761