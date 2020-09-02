Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Subscribe

vegan-and-vegetarian-cafes-in-nur-sultan-and-almaty
Vegan and vegetarian cafes in Nur-Sultan and Almaty
11
/

Today at 11:06

Vegan and vegetarian cafes in Nur-Sultan and Almaty

NUR-SULTAN

Saladbar, @saladbar.ast

salad.jpg

Here you can build a bowl yourself. Thus, you can assemble a completely vegan dish. Among the cereals, you can find green buckwheat, brown rice, pie potatoes, and bulgur in the form of tabouleh.

Address: 42, Sauran st.

Average price: 2000 KZT

Opening hours: 11: 00 — 21: 00

Contacts: 8 775 106 33 88

Veggie cafe 108, @veggie_cafe108

veggie 108.jpg

The owners of the vegetarian and vegan cafe are married couple and vegetarians. The cafe serves falafel, tofu steak, crispy donuts with Adyghe cheese, zucchini spaghetti in tomato-basil sauce and much more.

Address: 40, Sarayshyq st.

Average price: 2500-3000 KZT

Opening hours: 10:00 — 21:00

Contacts: 8 705 595 98 19

Café Koktem, @cafekoktem

koktem.jpg

Cafe Koktem is suitable for supporters of proper and sports nutrition. In addition to Indian food, there is a dedicated vegetarian and vegan section on the menu. For example, green burger, pumpkin with kelp sauce, broccoli soup and various bowls.

Address: 12/1, Kunaev st.

Average price: 3000 KZT

Contacts: 8 701 111 49 66

Rafé Coffee and Food, @rafe.kz

rafe.jpg

Everyone will find what they want on the menu. Vegetarians will be served cream soups such as mushroom, lentil, tomato, potato and pumpkin or spinach ravioli and mezzelune with spinach and ricotta in tomato sauce.

Average price: 3000 KZT

Opening hours: 9:00 — 22: 00

Del Papa, @del_papa

del papa.jpg

The Italian restaurant is renowned for its home cooking menu. Vegetarians from the menu are suitable for spaghetti basilico-pomodoro, trangoli, risotto with mushrooms and other dishes.

Addresses: 34, Kabanbay batyr ave; 9, Dostyk st; 59 Abay ave.

Average price: 5000 KZT

Opening hours: 11:00 — 22:45

ALMATY

Golden Food, @goldenfood.kz

goldenfood.jpg

Exclusively vegetarian cuisine with a raw food menu.

Average price: 2000 KZT

Address: 17 k4B , Al-Farabi ave.

Contacts: 8 775 648 88 88

The Green House, @thegreenhousekz

thegreenhouse.jpg

Live food bar, gluten and lactose free dishes on the menu, detox programs.

Average price: 3000 KZT

Address: 341, Dostyk ave.

Contacts: 8 701 788 5188


Hummus & Falafel, @hummusfalafelkz

humusfala.jpg

According to visitors, it has the most delicious hummus and falafel in the city.

Average price: 1500 KZT

Address: 483, Seifullin ave. TRK “MEGA Park”

Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00

Tandoor, @tandoor.kz

tandoor.jpg

Large selection of vegetarian dishes.

Average price: 4000 KZT

Address: 102, Tole bi st.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 22:00

Harissa, @harissakz

harisa.jpg

Middle Eastern cuisine with a vegetarian menu.

Average price: 3000 KZT

Address: 68, Kabanbai batyr st.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 700 937 96 10

Ramen 77, @ramen_77

ramen77.jpg

Menu with delicious vegetarian ramen and appetizers.

Average price: 3000 KZT

Address: 77, Kabanbai batyr st.

Opening hours: 11:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 700 774 42 32

Cafeteria, @cafeteria_almaty

cafeteria.jpg

There is a special menu for vegetarians.

Average price: 3000 KZT

Address: 32, Baiseitova st.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 21:00

Contacts: 8 777 756 56 23

Ginger Sushi Cafe, @ginger_sushi_

gingersushi.jpg

For sushi lovers, there are meat and fish free options on the menu.

Average price: 2000 KZT

Address: 128, Zhandarbekova st.

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 09:00 — 22:00, Sat-Sun 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 707 740 40 09, 8 7273 006761


#delivery #vegan #vegetarian #plantbased
