ubay-matkasymov-on-how-he-created-his-own-successful-business-while-working-at-the-bazaar





About myself

I am a husband and father of three children. I am also an entrepreneur, the founder of the Matkasymov company, which has been in existence for the sixth year.

I love to work. I decided for myself that I would be a person who benefits. I always evaluate my performance in terms of the value and usefulness of the work done. I even singled out four main areas where I can be useful:

— I create infrastructure — we built a plant where there used to be just a field, and now there are roads, infrastructure, work for local residents

— I share experience — we cooperate with university graduates, share knowledge with young professionals, our company is also a platform for development

— I create quality products for customers at competitive prices

— I benefit my partners and people who cooperate with me in business.

I prefer to act quickly



I prefer to act quickly. There are people who think systematically, analyze and draw conclusions. But we have achieved a lot precisely due to the speed of action. Fast means making many mistakes, but constantly learning and getting stronger.

I like to collect smiles. I often catch moments when people sincerely smile at something — I even have a collection of such photos.

About life principles

It is important for me to be fair.

In business, our team comes first. When difficult periods happen, we make sure that team members feel good.

One of the principles is not to create products that will harm people.

In difficult situations, I do not make decisions on emotions. I give myself time to rethink everything, then I evaluate all my resources and find the best solution. I believe that for a person who is aware of all his abilities and uses them, there are no insurmountable obstacles.

About people in life

I develop through the environment. Therefore, I often communicate with people from whom I can learn a lot. I have many mentors from whom I eagerly absorb information.

The important people are the investors who put their faith in our business. Among them is my brother Haman. Once he studied at AUCA on a grant, and I worked at the market. He believed in me, and his support played a key role in the development of our business.





I cannot fail to mention the team members who have been working with us from the very beginning. They develop, occupy leadership positions, make a huge contribution to our development. The company would not have been possible without them.

We all share the ability to act quickly.

About activities

I married early and always looked for opportunities to support my family. Working at the market, I understood that I needed to reach a new level. I thought about my own production. At first, he assembled television antennas himself using ordinary household tools. Gradually formed an attractive offer, and the business began to gain demand.

I realized that entrepreneurship is mine. But he understood that it was also a responsibility. A role in which a person should benefit society.

So since 2017, we have been manufacturing antennas for digital television. 90% remembered the TV accessories market as a domestic product. In 2020, due to the global situation, we reorganized into the production of sanitizers. They exported them to many countries.

Entrepreneur must contribute to society

In 2021, the company has found a new direction. Two factories in Kyrgyzstan were converted to produce household goods. We are developing a network of branded stores and expanding the range. About 100 people were employed. We also have a branch in Almaty, where 10 people work.

Our mission is to create comfort. And we like this activity, sphere. She is inexhaustible. Every day we can make the life of our customers better and more convenient.

In entrepreneurship, there is the concept of «Leader of the fifth level». I would like to become such a leader in order to educate new leaders myself. I want our company to become a platform for the development of active citizens. And together we can improve life in Kyrgyzstan and beyond.