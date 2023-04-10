Travel at home. 10 extreme routes for tourism in Central Asia

Central Asia is an amazing region rich in culture, history and natural locations. We have compiled a selection of 10 routes for those who are looking for new trails to travel and want to test their abilities.





Trekking to Mount Belukha

This is an unusually beautiful route that passes through the protected area. The route starts in the city of Ridder, in the east of Kazakhstan. During the hike, tourists climb several mountain peaks and cross several glaciers. The journey to Belukha takes about three weeks. The route is quite difficult and requires good physical preparation, experience in mountaineering and use of climbing equipment from the participants.





Trekking to Mount Khan-Tengri

Khan Tengri is one of the highest mountains in Central Asia and a very attractive place for climbers. It is located on the border of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, the height of its peak is 7010 meters. Trekking up the mountain is one of the most difficult and dangerous routes for climbers in this region. Takes 15-18 days. Tourists need to be prepared for extreme weather and altitude sickness.





Hike to Lenin Peak

This is the highest mountain in the Pamir mountain range, located on the territory of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. The height of the peak is 7134 meters, which makes it one of the highest peaks in Central Asia. Climbing to the top is one of the most difficult and dangerous routes in the region, but also one of the most impressive adventures one can experience. The entire route to Lenin Peak will take several weeks





Trekking to Ismoil Somoni Peak

This is an ascent to the highest mountain peak of the Pamirs, which is located on the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan. Ismoil Somoni Peak is on the 50th place in the list of the highest peaks in the world. The height of the mountain peak is 7495 meters. Hiking up the mountain takes about 15-18 days. Tourists pass through picturesque valleys and meet local people who are happy to share their traditions and culture.





Hike to Mount Arslanbob

This is an interesting adventure for lovers of mountain hiking and nature. The peak is located in the southern part of Kyrgyzstan, on the border with Uzbekistan, and its height is about 4200 meters. The mountain is known for its beautiful nature and rich forests. Along the way, tourists can enjoy scenic landscapes, snowy peaks, waterfalls and rivers, as well as visit beautiful oases and ancient cultural sites.





Trekking to the Kunya-Too mountains

Kunya-Too is a mountain range in southwestern Kyrgyzstan. Its height is over 4000 meters. The route starts in Bishkek and includes several days of hiking in the mountains. During the hike, tourists can enjoy beautiful views of mountain meadows, forests and waterfalls. Here you can see various animals such as deer, mountain goats, wolves and foxes.





Trekking to Lake Karakul

Lake Karakul is located at an altitude of more than 3900 meters above sea level, in the Pamir Mountains, on the border of Tajikistan with Afghanistan. This lake is one of the most beautiful in Central Asia. Tourists can enjoy beautiful views of the mountains and the smooth surface of the lake. Locals offer various types of entertainment, such as horseback riding or snowboarding, as well as delicious Tajik cuisine.





Hike to the mountain Sary-Mogol

This is an exciting adventure that allows you to enjoy the beautiful views of the mountains and get a lot of vivid impressions. Sary-Mogol is located in the central part of the Tien Shan, one of the highest peaks in Kyrgyzstan, its height is more than 5000 meters above sea level. The route starts in the city of Karakol, on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul. Further, the path leads through beautiful mountain valleys and passes, where you can enjoy the picturesque views of the mountainous area. Around the mountain there are many campsites where you can pitch tents and spend the night under the starry sky.





Trekking in the Fance Valley

This is one of the most popular routes for mountain hiking and mountaineering in Tajikistan. The Fance Valley is located in the western part of the country. The route passes through picturesque mountain landscapes, fresh lakes and mountain passes. In the Fans Valley, you can see various mountain peaks, including peaks over 5000 meters high, such as Chapdar Peak, Shakhrisabz Peak and Ishtikul Peak.





Expedition to Mount Hazrat Sultan

Mount Hazrat Sultan, also known as Mirzo Tagi Peak, is the highest mountain in Uzbekistan and the third highest in Central Asia. Its height is 4643 meters. This is a difficult and dangerous adventure that requires serious physical training and experience in mountaineering. Preparation for the expedition includes training on mountain trails and glaciers, as well as preparing equipment and gear. During the expedition, participants face various difficulties, such as low temperatures, the danger of avalanches and falling from steep slopes. The expedition lasts from 10 to 14 days, depending on the chosen route and the speed of movement.