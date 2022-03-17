Travel and sport: 12 marathons in 2022 in Europe and Central Asia

The inspiration of every marathon runner is the opportunity to challenge yourself, as well as the emotions that you get at the finish line. Despite long distances and fatigue, running has a positive effect on the physical and psychological state of a person. Every year more and more people try their hand at running and take part in marathons, which help to overcome their own moral and physical limits. We have compiled a list of marathons in 2022. Try it and you will discover something new.



World





Where: Montpellier, France

When: March 20, 2022

Marathon de Montpellier — is a real holiday of running and sports. Race distances are provided not only for professionals, but also for children. The route along which the marathon runners will run from the city center to the coast and will provide an opportunity to enjoy the architecture of the city with ten centuries of history.









Where: Boston, USA



When: April 18, 2022

The oldest and one of the most famous annual marathons in the world. The first time was organized on Patriot Day in 1987. Since then, the event has been held every third Monday in April. In the last decade, in addition to the main race, half-marathons, children's marathons and five-kilometer races have been held.

The Boston Marathon is part of the World Marathon Majors, a member of the AIMS.

Where: Vienna, Austria

When: April 24, 2022

The Vienna Marathon is an annual event that has been held since 1984. The total length of the route is 42.195 km. During the race, you can see the sights of the city.





Where: Puglia, Italy

When: March 8, 2022

The marathon runs between the sea and the Romanesque cathedrals of Puglia in southern Italy. More than a thousand marathon runners will conquer the historical centers of five Apulian cities overlooking the sea.

Where: Barcelona, Spain

When: March 8, 2022

According to the runners, the marathon course is one of the most exciting and magical routes. The road is smooth, and the weather is almost always mild. You will have the opportunity to see the sights of the city during the race.





Where: Salzburg, Austria

When: March 9-15, 2022

The Salzburg Marathon offers a run around the city of Mozart. Throughout the route, you can observe the historical architecture of the city and the snow-capped peaks of the Eastern Alps. In addition, be prepared for musical accompaniment and applause from local citizens.

Where: Stockholm, Sweden

When: June 4, 2022

Adidas Stockholm Marathon captures runners with a trail that will run through the streets of the capital. While running, you can observe the varied landscapes and the medieval city center, which is well preserved. The finish line is at the Olympic Stadium, where 83 track and field athletics records have been set.





Where: Tromso, Norway

When: March 18, 2022

The marathon first started in 1990. Now marathoners from all over the world take part in it, especially, it attracts people with the opportunity to run on the day of the summer solstice, at the height of the polar day in the city of Tromso.

Central Asia









Where: Tashkent, Uzbekistan



When: March 27, 2022

The fourth Tashkent marathon will be held at the end of March in the capital of Uzbekistan. The purpose of the race was to popularize running and strengthen international relations. The marathon includes tracks with a length of 3, 10, 21 and 42 kilometers.

Where: Almaty, Kazakhstan

When: April 17, 2022

The Almaty Marathon is held every year in the southern capital of Kazakhstan. This is a big sports event in Central Asia, since 2013 it has become a member of AIMS. The marathon includes six disciplines: traditional marathon, half marathon, satellite race, Nordic walking, corporate relay race and children's race.





Race of the first stage of the TEMIRADAM Cup





Where: Turkestan, Kazakhstan

When: April 24, 2022

In April, the first stage of the TEMIRADAM Triathlon Cup will be held in Turkestan. As part of this event, the organizers also offer a Challenge - a 10 km race.





When: Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan

Когда: June 11, 2022

A fascinating mountain marathon, suitable for professionals and amateur racers. The route will pass in the base camp Karkyra in Issyk-Kul. There are races for 21, 42.3 and 10 kilometers. In addition, the entire event will be accompanied by interactive games and contests.