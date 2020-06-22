traditional-dishes-to-try-while-you-are-in-armenia

Kufta





Harissa





Khorovats





Dolma





Spas





Khash





Ghapama





Ashure





A delicious dish which you should try in Armenia. Kufta meat meatballs are prepared uniquely in this country. For them, only selected beef used. The meat twisted into a uniform mince with the addition of onions and wine. Kufta in Armenia usually served with melted butter and hot pepper tsitsak.

Harissa
Satisfying and delicious Armenian dish. It is a mix of mashed soup and porridge. It is the first thing to eat in Armenia in winter. The soup prepared from boiled wheat with chicken. Before serving, a generous piece of butter usually added to the dish.

Khorovats
One of the most popular and must-try dishes of Armenian cuisine. Khorovats is barbecue meat famous all over the world. The dish prepared from large pieces of pork or lamb. Meat marinated in cognac or wine. It is usually served with vegetables baked on coals. It is worth to try two types of khorovats: kars and khazani.

Dolma
A popular dish in Armenia and Azerbaijan. It is ruddy grape leaves stuffed with rice with chopped beef and herbs. Dolma is a very satisfying and delicious dish you should try in Armenia. Vegetarians in Armenia can try pasuts-dolma — prepared vegetables stuffed with a mixture of beans and grains.

Spas
It is a traditional yogurt-based soup. Spas is worth trying in Armenia twice: in winter – served hot, in summer — served cold. It is a boiled, and then dried to a light crunch cereal zwar with the addition of fermented milk, spices, and eggs. In summer, the soup is usually diluted with tan and cooled, and in winter served thicker and hot.

Khash
A popular dish of Caucasian and Transcaucasian cuisine, prepared in Armenia differently. It is considered a traditional dish, and you definitely should try it. Khash is a soup made from beef legs, head, and tripe. Meat lovers who decided to try the Armenian khash soup will be especially satisfied. Meat and bones are thoroughly cleaned and then cooked for 6-8 hours. Khash is served for lunch with pieces of meat separated from the bones.

Ghapama
Popular Armenian sweet dish. Previously, it was prepared only on holidays, but today it can be prepared at any time of the year. Ghapama is an Armenian dessert of baked pumpkin stuffed with rice with dried fruits, nuts, apples, plums, dates, and spices. The natural sweetness of the dish is completed by natural honey. Pumpkin is usually served with melted butter. This dish in Armenia is worth trying for vegetarians. Ghapama is especially tasty in the autumn with fragrant tea.

Ashure
Delicious Armenian dessert traditionally prepared on Christmas and New Year's eve. It always decorates the festive table. Locals prepare it for tourists at any time of the year. This is a very flavorful sweet grain dish with dried fruits, nuts, zest, and natural sweeteners. Cardamom, nutmeg, pepper, cloves, and cinnamon give it a special spice and flavor.