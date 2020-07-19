Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Traditional dishes of Azerbaijani cuisine you need to try
Traditional dishes of Azerbaijani cuisine you need to try

Pilaf


pilaf.jpg

Photo source: food.inmyroom.ru

Pilaf is a traditional dish of Azerbaijani cuisine, a special type of pilaf that differs in its preparation. Tender meat of young lamb is prepared separately from rice, then combined. Rice is cooked, then stewed in melted butter. Saffron, turmeric, and other spices giving pilaf a magical taste and aroma. Sometimes pilaf is made from chicken with the same ingredients. Any pilaf served with a piece of gazmakh — rice or wheat tortilla, covered with the bottom of the container where the pilaf is prepared.


Lyulya kebab


Lyulya kebab.jpg

Photo source: pinterest.com

A dish prepared in many Caucasian countries. However, Azerbaijani Lyulya kebab prepared from the back of a lamb, and the meat should be fresh, not frozen. Everything is scrolled through a very large grid or cut small with a knife, kneaded for a long time, then the mince settled and molded on wooden skewers in the form of sausages. Kebab roasted on the coals or the grill served with salad and greens.


Chudu


 chudu.jpg

Photo source: 1000.menu

Chudu is a thick tortilla, richly watered and soaked in oil, with a delicious filling of potatoes. The Azerbaijanis make delicious and large chudu. Filling of chudu is also made with cheese or meat.


Baklava


baklava.jpg

Photo source: thespruceeats.com

Baklava is one of the most famous Azerbaijani sweets. Baklava in each region of Azerbaijan is prepared according to a special recipe and even looks different: classic baklava in the form of a rhombus, the famous sheki — square, and in the Gabala district they prepare triangular baklava. Sweets usually enjoyed with black tea in traditional mug armuda.


Dushbara


 dushbara.jpg

Photo source: recipe-catalog.ru

Dushbara is meat dumplings in Azerbaijan. For its preparation, a broth cooked from the bones of mutton, and minced meat prepared from the flesh with the addition of onions and spices. Dumplings are wrapped by folding the squares in half or a triangle, and the tips are pulled back. Dumplings cooked in the broth for about 5 minutes. Dushbara served with wine vinegar with garlic, and sprinkle with coriander or dried mint.


Shekerbura


 Shekerbura.jpg

Photo source: freepik.com

A popular sweet in Azerbaijan served with tea. Pastry pies with a filling of peeled sweet almonds or roasted nuts mixed with sugar. The filling is put on the dough and screw at the edges. On the surface of shekerbura draw different patterns.


Kutab


 kutaby.jpg

Photo source: 7ya.ru

Kutaby is a thin pie, stuffed with meat filling and fried in hot boiling oil. There is also a vegetarian version of this dish – keta stuffed with spinach, coriander, dill, pomegranate seeds, and grated cheese. Kutaby is popular street food in Azerbaijan.


Shaker churek


 Shaker churek.jpg

Photo source: livejournal.com

Delicious Azerbaijani pastries. For cooking, the melted butter is whipped with powdered sugar and the addition of egg white. The dough is prepared from vanilla, sifted flour and, carefully rubbing. From the dough, small balls are molded, placed on a baking sheet, smeared with yolk on top, and baked. The cooled shaker churek sprinkled with powdered sugar.


We hank for the help in creating the article Nurana Asad.

#food #baku #azerbaijan #nationalholiday
