WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


top-restaurants-in-tbilisi-where-to-enjoy-national-cuisine
Top restaurants in Tbilisi: where to enjoy national cuisine
58
/

Today at 13:07

Top restaurants in Tbilisi: where to enjoy national cuisine

Barbarestan


Barbarestan.jpg

Location: David Agmashenebeli Avenue, 132

Barbarestan is a popular restaurant in Tbilisi. The restaurant occupies two floors. The restaurant's menu consists mainly of vegetarian dishes. However, meat lovers can enjoy delicious duck and roast beef.


Georgian House


 Georgian House.jpg

Location: Giorgi Tsabadze Street, 2

Georgian House is a restaurant of national cuisine with a hospitable atmosphere and pleasant music. The restaurant is perfect for a romantic dinner and business meeting. It is recommended to try khachapuri, kebab with tkemali sauce, and khinkali.


Ethno Tsiskvili


Ethno Tsiskvili.jpg

Location: Akaki Beliashvili Street, 99

Tsiskvili restaurant is a unique combination of the amazing nature and national cuisine of Georgia. The interior decorated with a natural waterfall, a picturesque rock, and a variety of antique items. The restaurant complex has several halls with a luxury and unique atmosphere.


Kakhelebi


Kakhelebi.jpg

Location: Kakheti Highway, after Airport Bridges

Kakhelebi restaurant located near the airport. The chefs use products grown on the restaurant's farm. Excellent service of restaurant and responsive waiters will help you to select wine according to the main dishes. It is recommended to try delicious pork fillet and veal cutlets.


Tavaduri


Tavaduri.jpg

Location: Vladimer Maikovski Street, 2/4

The restaurant is notable for its colorful delicious cuisine and incredibly lively atmosphere. It is recommended to order lamb skewers, cheese cooked on clay pans, and lemonade made according to a secret recipe.


Sormoni


Sormoni.jpg

Location: Alexander Kazbegi Avenue, 57

The restaurant has a pleasant atmosphere. The main hall designed in light colors with antique decor. In the warm season, you can sit in a colorful terrace with wooden tables and chairs. It is recommended to try aubergine rolls, khachapuri on the spit, oil fish.


Organique Josper Grill Bar


Organique Josper Grill Bar.jpg

Location: Bambis Rigi Street, 12

Organique Josper Bar is an organic restaurant in Tbilisi. The restaurant has a delicious and safe menu, and a soft interior made of natural materials. The menu contains the best dishes of Georgian and European cuisine. Try steaks, warm vegetable salad, and delicious desserts.

#restaurant #food #georgia #nationalcuisine #tbilisi
