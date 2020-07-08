Top restaurants in Tbilisi: where to enjoy national cuisine

Barbarestan





David Agmashenebeli Avenue, 132Barbarestan is a popular restaurant in Tbilisi. The restaurant occupies two floors. The restaurant's menu consists mainly of vegetarian dishes. However, meat lovers can enjoy delicious duck and roast beef.Giorgi Tsabadze Street, 2Georgian House is a restaurant of national cuisine with a hospitable atmosphere and pleasant music. The restaurant is perfect for a romantic dinner and business meeting. It is recommended to try khachapuri, kebab with tkemali sauce, and khinkali.Akaki Beliashvili Street, 99Tsiskvili restaurant is a unique combination of the amazing nature and national cuisine of Georgia. The interior decorated with a natural waterfall, a picturesque rock, and a variety of antique items. The restaurant complex has several halls with a luxury and unique atmosphere.Kakheti Highway, after Airport BridgesKakhelebi restaurant located near the airport. The chefs use products grown on the restaurant's farm. Excellent service of restaurant and responsive waiters will help you to select wine according to the main dishes. It is recommended to try delicious pork fillet and veal cutlets.Vladimer Maikovski Street, 2/4The restaurant is notable for its colorful delicious cuisine and incredibly lively atmosphere. It is recommended to order lamb skewers, cheese cooked on clay pans, and lemonade made according to a secret recipe.Alexander Kazbegi Avenue, 57The restaurant has a pleasant atmosphere. The main hall designed in light colors with antique decor. In the warm season, you can sit in a colorful terrace with wooden tables and chairs. It is recommended to try aubergine rolls, khachapuri on the spit, oil fish.Bambis Rigi Street, 12Organique Josper Bar is an organic restaurant in Tbilisi. The restaurant has a delicious and safe menu, and a soft interior made of natural materials. The menu contains the best dishes of Georgian and European cuisine. Try steaks, warm vegetable salad, and delicious desserts.