WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


top-of-the-most-successful-and-famous-abroad-georgians
Top of the most successful and famous abroad Georgians
86

Yesterday at 18:01

Top of the most successful and famous abroad Georgians

Levan Gorozia, @l_one_mars


 Levan Gorozia.jpg

Levan Gorozia — Russian artist, rapper, founder of Marselle band. The winner of many music awards. In 2019, he was included in the rating of 50 most Stylish Men in Russia by GQ magazine. In 2019, the artist released his fourth studio album Pangea, recorded on all continents of the world.


Bera, @beraofficial


Bera.jpg

Bera Ivanishvili is a Georgian hip-hop artist, producer, and composer. GQ Magazine included him in the list of 50 Most Stylish Men in Russia. Bera is recognized due to his unique appearance and soft voice.


Tina Kandelaki, @tina_kandelaki


Tina Kandelaki.jpg

Tina is a producer, journalist, businesswoman, founder of a cosmetics brand. She currently lives and works in Russia. Her career started on radio stations and television channels. She was a TV host of morning shows, fashion shows.


Nikolai Tsiskaridze, @tsiskaridze


Nikolai Tsiskaridze.jpg

Famous and talented ballet dancer from Tbilisi. He has performed on world stages and is the head of the Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet in Saint Petersburg.

He is twice winner of the State Prize of Russia, three times winner of the theater award Golden Mask, a member of the presidential Council for Culture and Art.


Keti Topuria, @keti_one_official


Keti Topuria.jpg

Pop singer, soloist of A-Studio band. She became famous for her unique style of singing. She owns her clothing brand Ketione, created for women.


George Keburia, @george.keburia


George Keburia (1).jpg

 A self-taught designer from Georgia made his debut as a fashion designer at Tbilisi Fashion Week. He became one of eight young designers from all over the world who were selected to participate in Fashion Week in Milan and Paris. Today, the young designer lives and works in Tbilisi.

#designer #georgia #tbilisi #singers
