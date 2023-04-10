Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Top manager of the largest medical group in the USA joined the advisory board of the Kazakh startup Cerebra
Today at 15:17

Top manager of the largest medical group in the USA joined the advisory board of the Kazakh startup Cerebra

Kazakhstan based startup Cerebra, which uses AI to assist doctors in stroke diagnosis, has brought on board Alexis Espinosa, the COO of Cleveland Clinic, as a member of its Advisory Board. With 26 years of experience in the medical industry, Mr. Espinosa brings valuable & practical expertise to the team.

Cleveland Clinic, ranked as the second-best hospital in the world by Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2023 list, is also recognized as one of the top ten hospitals for neurology and neurosurgery in the United States. The medical group generates over $12 billion in annual revenue.

Doszhan Zhusupov, founder and CEO of Cerebra startup: Alexis Espinosa is highly competent in radiology and the US medical market, which strengthens the team's capabilities to participate and excel on global platforms. Currently in the US, I have been invited to speak at the MedTech Innovator event, the world's biggest accelerator for medical technology companies, providing an excellent opportunity to showcase their product. The advisory council Alexis Espinosa has shown a lot of trust in the team. Espinosa joined the Cleveland Clinic in 2000, serving as the director of the radiology department for 11 years after earning his master's degree from Barry University in 2009.

The Cleveland Clinic, founded in 1921, has over 77,000 medical professionals worldwide and is a non-profit academic medical center that integrates clinical and inpatient care with research and education.

#kazakhstan #technologies #startup #news #cerebra
