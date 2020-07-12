Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Поиск
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/resize_cache/iblock/c2c/400_450_240cd750bba9870f18aada2478b24840a/c2ceafd0bbed2a305fbb4505503f2e23.jpg
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
top-6-of-unusual-and-delicious-japanese-dishes
Top 6 of unusual and delicious Japanese dishes
5
/

Today at 11:25

Top 6 of unusual and delicious Japanese dishes

Sukiyaki


Sukiyaki.jpg
Photo source: afoodieworld.com

One of the most popular Japanese dishes. Thinly sliced pieces of meat steamed in a special iron pan-pan along with vegetables, tofu, and mushrooms. The dish is popular in all regions of the country – the difference is the type of meat used in a particular area, and the order of cooking. For example, in some areas, a whipped egg is mixed with sauce to create a milder taste.


Karaage


Karaage.jpg
Photo source: oyakata.com.pl

It is chicken seasoned with soy sauce, salt, and several other spices, sprinkled with starch and fried in oil. The technique of frying karaage is very simple: the pieces sent to flour and starch, then deep-fried. This way you can cook not only chicken but also fish and meat.


Okonomiyaki


Okonomiyaki.jpg
Photo source: delectabilia.com

Dough for okonomiyaki is made from cabbage or pumpkin, flour, cheese, egg, and water. The ingredients mixed and poured in a thin layer into the pan to bake the pancake. After this, the pancake is soaked in thick soy sauce and sprinkled with sliced tuna flesh. The size and filling of the tortilla differ in each region of Japan.


Yōkan


Yokan.jpg
Photo source: pinterest.com

Traditional dessert made from red beans, sugar, and Japanese gelatin. The resulting mass is poured into wooden molds, in which it solidifies. Yōkan is served during the tea ceremony, as it turned out that its sweet taste is perfectly combined with a light bitterness of green tea.


Manjū


Manjū.jpg
Photo source: dintaifungusa.com

Manjū is a dessert with a sweet filling. In the 14th century, the technology of cooking steamed pies with meat filling was introduced to Japan from China. But soon in Buddhist monasteries in Japan, pies were filled with sweet bean paste, since the monks are forbidden to eat meat. Usually, such pies made from a mixture of flour, powdered sugar, and baking powder replacing yeast, and then stuffed with a paste and steamed.


Tsukemono


Tsukemono.jpg
Photo source: norecipes.com

Tsukemono is a salad made from vegetables seasoned in salt, vinegar, or sake. Usually, tsukemono is served in traditional Japanese restaurants, and tsukemono from specialty stores is a real delicacy. Many different types of tsukemono are worth trying.

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#food #japan #nationalcuisine
Read this article
What to bring from Yerevan: Fresh pomegranates, kosichka cheese and sujuk
1846
HOW ONE VEGAN FAMILY PRODUCES ECO ICE CREAM AND CREATES A RESTAURANT AND A SHOP OF HE...
1202
What national dishes of Turkish cuisine are worth trying
387