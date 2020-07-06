Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

top-5-of-nature-photographers-from-kazakhstan
Top 5 of nature photographers from Kazakhstan
65
/

Today at 13:37

Top 5 of nature photographers from Kazakhstan

Alexandr Kuznetsov, @kuznetsovkz


Alexandr Kuznetsov (2).jpg

Alexandr Kuznetsov (1).jpg

Kazakhstani adventure photographer, based in Almaty. Alexandr travels around Kazakhstan to capture the amazing beauty of the land and its inhabitants. He has more than 17 thousand followers on Instagram.


Katherine Koshko, @kattyontheroad


Katherine Koshko (2).jpg

Katherine Koshko (1).jpg

Katherine is a travel photographer and blogger, co-founder of PhotoSafari, photographer for National Geographic Kazakhstan. She travels to unknown corners of Kazakhstan to tell about them and share the beauty through pictures.


Anzor Gasaev, @vkadre_kz


Anzor Gasaev (2).jpg

Anzor Gasaev (1).jpg

Almaty-based travel photographer. Anzor captures amazing videos and pictures of the nature in Almaty region. On his Instagram page, he shares videos of cooking on nature. He has more than 70 thousand followers on Instagram.


Constantine Kikvidze, @kesssman

Constantine Kikvidze (2).jpg

Constantine Kikvidze (1).jpg

Constantine is a landscape photographer and traveler, photographer for National Geographic Kazakhstan. He captures the beauty of nature in Kazakhstan and shares it with his followers on Instagram.


Anton Nenakhov, @a_nenakhov


Anton Nenakhov (2).jpg

Anton Nenakhov (1).jpg

Anton is a wildlife and landscape photographer, based in Oskemen. He captures animals in their natural habitat. Anton shares the beauty of flora and fauna in the East Kazakhstan region with his followers.

#photogragher #kazakhstan #nature
