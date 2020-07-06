top-5-of-nature-photographers-from-kazakhstan









Kazakhstani adventure photographer, based in Almaty. Alexandr travels around Kazakhstan to capture the amazing beauty of the land and its inhabitants. He has more than 17 thousand followers on Instagram.













Katherine is a travel photographer and blogger, co-founder of PhotoSafari, photographer for National Geographic Kazakhstan. She travels to unknown corners of Kazakhstan to tell about them and share the beauty through pictures.













Almaty-based travel photographer. Anzor captures amazing videos and pictures of the nature in Almaty region. On his Instagram page, he shares videos of cooking on nature. He has more than 70 thousand followers on Instagram.













Constantine is a landscape photographer and traveler, photographer for National Geographic Kazakhstan. He captures the beauty of nature in Kazakhstan and shares it with his followers on Instagram.













Anton is a wildlife and landscape photographer, based in Oskemen. He captures animals in their natural habitat. Anton shares the beauty of flora and fauna in the East Kazakhstan region with his followers.