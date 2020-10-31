the-nice-and-cozy-places-to-have-a-breakfast-in-tashkent

Beans & Brews Coffee House, @bnb.uz
The menu includes various breakfasts like porridge omelets and even a classic English breakfast.
Address: 30a Shota Rustaveli St.
Opening hours: 08:00 — 00:00
Contacts: +998 71 281 60 60
Social Cafe, @socials_uz
The menu has a large selection of breakfasts. Cafe offers delicious cereals, pancakes, cream waffles, and crepes with different fillings.
Address: 36a Taras Shevchenko St
Opening hours: 08:00 — 23:00
Contacts: +998 99 008 88 11
Zeyn's Coffee & Ice, @zeynscoffee
There you can taste different breakfasts from all over the world. Also cafe offers big variety of sweet breakfasts.
Address: 25 Bunedkor Shokh St.
Opening hours: 10:00 — 20:00
Contacts: +998 95 143 88 87
Black Bear Kofi, @kofiuz
Cafe offers crepes, pancakes, porridge with different toppings and of course the large varieties of delicious coffee and tea.
Address: 26 Okkurgan St.; 8 Istikbol St.; 38 Taras Shevchenko St.; 35 Usman Nasyr St.
Opening hours: 07:00 — 03:00
Contacts: +998 90 318 32 22
Columbina Coffee Boutique, @columbina.coffee
The coffee shop has a large selection of interesting and healthy breakfasts, accompanied by delicious coffee. There are different types of eggs, classic English and Italian breakfasts.
Address: 27/6 Mirabad St.
Opening hours: 09:00 — 23:00
Contacts: +998 93 182 72 72
Chaykof, @chaykoftashkent
One of the popular cafe that offers nice and nourishing breakfast.
Address: 16b Said Baraka St.
Opening hours: 08:00 — 23:00
Contacts: +998 78 150 16 66; +998 95 170 16 66