the-most-famous-hiking-trails-in-central-asia

We have collected a selection of picturesque mountain routes in the countries of Central Asia. Save top locations for hiking.







Kazakhstan

Kok-Zhailau





Kok-Zhailau is one of the most accessible and closest routes to Almaty. The plateau is located in the Ile-Alatau State National Natural Park at an altitude of 1450 to 1740 meters above sea level. There is also a waterfall here, which can be admired during the warm season.





Butakovsky waterfall

Both adults and children can easily climb this route. The trails pass through beautiful and picturesque locations. Tourists along the way there are covered places of rest and benches. The end point of the hike is one of the largest waterfalls located near Almaty. Here you can listen to the sound of water and enjoy the view.





Mynzhylky





Myzhylky in translation from the Kazakh language means "a thousand mares". This is a mountainous area located at an altitude of 3000 meters above sea level. The plateau offers a picturesque panoramic view of the Tuyuk-Su glacier and the Kumbel spur, where the Lokomotiv peak, the peaks of Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya, Molodezhny, Titov are located. From here you can also climb the peaks "Amangeldy" and "October".





Furmanov Peak

There are swings along the route to one of the most popular peaks, where you can take a lot of stylish and beautiful photos. The trail to Furmanov Peak passes through the Kim-Asar gorge. The height of the peak is 3053 meters above sea level.





Peak Chimbulachka





This is one of the closest and most accessible peaks for tourists, where you can quickly and easily reach. The height is 3450 meters above sea level. The route starts from the Kombi-2 gondola station. From the top you can see the Bogdanovich Glacier, with the peaks surrounding it: Chkalov Peak, Komsomol Peak, Athlete Peak, Pioneer Peak, Amangeldy Peak, Abai Peak, Shkolnik Peak, Edelweiss Peak.





Old japanese road

The beginning of the path runs from the Prokhodnaya River, then you need to go up the stairs along the pipe. This is a picturesque and easy route, suitable even for beginners. From here you can see a beautiful view of the Kokshoky Mountains, the Kargaly Peak and the Big Almaty Peak.

Kyrgyzstan

Ala-Archa Gorge

This is one of the most popular routes in Kyrgyzstan, located in the Chui region. A trip to Ala-Archa attracts tourists with its untouched nature. There are spruce forests, birch groves, springs with clean water and rocks.





Jety-Oguz Gorge

Dzhety-Oguz in Kyrgyz means "Seven Bulls". The place got its name because of the rocky massif of red clay. This is a kind of visiting card of the gorge. In the gorge there are balneological resorts with radon and hydrogen sulfide sources, for which tourists come.





Chunkurchak Gorge

The gorge is located in the Chui region. Here you can admire planted peaks, green meadows with flowers and a spruce forest. Chunkurchak is well suited for almost any type of tourism. There are places for picnics and walks.





Jyrgalan Valley

The mountain valley is located in the eastern part of the Issyk-Kul region. Tourists visit this area throughout the year. In winter, you can go backcountry here, and in summer you can enjoy the flowering of mountain plants and picturesque views.





Grigorievskoe gorge

The gorge is popular because of its easy accessibility and indescribable beauty. There is a full-flowing river, three small lakes with marshy shores and several forest areas. In summer, a camp of yurts is set up in the gorge, where you can stay for a couple of days.

Uzbekistan

Waterfall Aksarsay

The waterfall is located in the Ugam-Chatkal National Park. The hiking route starts at the mouth of the Pskem River and runs upstream the Aksarsay River, in places through groves with century-old hazelnuts. The distance is about 15 kilometers.





Pulatkhan mountain plateau

Pulatkhan is a table mountain in the northwestern spurs of the Chatkal Range. The mountain plateau is a unique natural object covered with legends. You can enter the plateau only through a narrow path sufficient for the passage of one person. Here you can see IBEX mountain goats, Minzbeer's marmots, as well as soaring eagles and vultures.





Big Chimgan

This peak is popular among lovers of active mountain recreation. The height of the peak is 3309 meters above sea level. The summit can be seen directly from the city of Tashkent.





Baysuntau

Here you can enjoy the beauty of wildlife and picturesque views. On the slopes of the Baysuntau ridge, the Akdarya River originates. The average height of the peaks is from 2500 to 3000 meters above sea level.





Top of Kungurbuk

This is the highest point of one of the spurs of the Chatkal Range, the height of which is 1980 meters above sea level. There are magnificent views from here. You can admire the unusual mountainous terrain and enjoy the clean mountain air.