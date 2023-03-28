the-largest-and-most-colorful-bazaars-of-central-asia

We tell you about the largest and oldest bazaars in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, if you like the local flavor and do not mind a good bargain.







The largest market, which is located in the suburbs of Almaty. The vast territory allotted for the bazaar is filled with stalls, heavy trucks and trade pavilions. About 5000 people work here. Large consignments of goods from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan flock to the market.

Green Bazaar surprises with an abundance of goods. Everything is sold here: from meat, fruits, greens and cereals to textiles and furniture. In the market there are places to rest and eat.

The place is popular among tourists, as the Green Bazaar is often included in excursion programs.

Dordoi, Bishkek





Dordoi is the largest clothing market in Central Asia. Inside there is a huge number of containers, long rows of outlets - about 40 thousand. Goods are delivered to Dordoi from Kyrgyzstan, China, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Russia. The bazaar consists of 15 small districts. For example, in the Junghai area, you can find household appliances, dishes, stationery, cosmetics, and more.

The main area is "Muras-sport". There is everything for sewing, clothes, household appliances and more.

"Osh Bazaar", Bishkek

The Osh Bazaar is also called the cheapest market in Bishkek. The range of goods is large. Here you can also find unusual goods, for example, American-style uniforms. Souvenir rows are rich in felt shoes, paintings, traditional costumes.

Yangiabad Bazaar, Tashkent

The Yangiabad Bazaar is one of the largest in the territory of the former USSR countries. Here people can put up for sale their products. An experienced buyer will find used equipment, old books and magazines, rare fabrics. In the buildings of abandoned warehouses, counters with Czech crystal and Hungarian porcelain are placed. Locals say: "You can buy everything and even a little more at the Yangiabad Bazaar."

Chorsu, Tashkent





The Chorsu Bazaar is located in the Old City and is considered one of the oldest markets in Tashkent.

All goods are distributed in rows: products, craft rows, clothing market. There are also rows for catering, where you can drink tea and taste national dishes. Jewelry is made right at the market.

"Korvon", Dushanbe





The largest market in Tajikistan is Korvon. It specializes in the sale of shoes, clothing and more, both wholesale and retail. Prices here are lower than in other bazaars of the country. There is a clothing sector in Korvon where they sell the best goods. Bank branches, canteens, and service centers operate around the market.