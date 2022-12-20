The brightest achievements and victories of Kazakhstanis in sports, science and technology in 2022

Sport

Cybersports

Technologies

Culture

Kazakh MMA fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov entered the list of fighters in the famous game simulator UFC 4. He became the first athlete from Kazakhstan to appear in the game.In addition, the UFC promotion released a documentary about the athlete as part of the UFC Connected show.Alan Kurmangaliev from Karaganda became the first table tennis world champion from Kazakhstan.He also became the champion of the WTT Youth Star Contender Vila Nova de Gaia tournament held in Portugal.Kazakhstani tennis player Yelena Rybakina won a sensational victory in the Wimbledon final, beating the second number of the world ranking — Ons Zhaber from Tunisia.The athlete is now up for the WTA Player of the Year award.Zhanibek Alimkhanuly defended the title of world champion. For the Kazakhstani it was the debut defense of the title.Alina Sarkulova won the "gold" of the 2022 Asian Championship. So she became the first Kazakh Asian champion in mountain biking among women in the elite category.Kazakh chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik became the champion of the German Bundesliga as part of the OSG Baden-Baden team.Anel Sytdykova, a native of Uralsk, became the first Kazakh woman to cross the strait between Santa Catalina Island and the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes in California.In 2022, chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva became the world champion in blitz chess and vice-champion in rapid chess. At the time of her victory, she was 17 years old, making her the youngest world champion. For this achievement, Bibisara received a special certificate from the Guinness Book of Records.Bibisara Assaubayeva also won the title of the best Asian female chess player in 2021.The Kazakhstani competed in the weight category up to 70 kilograms. He mastered the first preparatory weight of 90 kilograms. After he managed to pull himself up with a weight of 96.5 kilograms, thereby setting a new world record.In 2022, the Kazakh taekwondo athlete became the first in the world ranking in her weight category.This is the first time in the history of Kazakhstani taekwondo.The Kazakh esportsman won $500,000 as part of the Outsiders at the main CS:GO shooter tournament — IEM Rio Major. Dastan Akbaev from Kazakhstan also acted as the team's coach.The team became the winner of the international PUBG MOBILE tournament and received $50,000. A total of 109 countries took part in the competition.Kazakhstani Abay Khasenov won the IEM Dallas tournament in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive discipline, playing for the American organization Cloud9.Kazakhstani Elisar Nurmagambetov made it to the North American Forbes 30 under 30 list in the Enterprise Tech 2023 section with the Black Ice AI project.The team of the Kazakh MedTech startup Cerebra has joined Intel #oneAPI. This is a program for startups that develop innovative software solutions for accelerated computing.This year, Kelleni Berchuk, Head of the Technology Division of Siemens Healthineers Corporation in the USA, joined the project team.Cerebra also won a prestigious competition organized by Johnson & Johnson in cooperation with a major technology information portal Tech in Asia.Kazakh blockchain startup Neemble got into the largest Web3 accelerator AppWork, based in Taiwan.The music NFT player from the Kazakh team ōzen took first place with its project on the SKALE blockchain at the ETHglobal international hackathon in New York.The Kazakh film "Mukagali" won the main prize at the META Film Fest in Dubai.25-year-old Kazakhstani Roman Varlamov became the official photographer of Ralph Lauren29-year-old Sandugash Rysbayeva from Astana represented Kazakhstan at the international beauty contest International Beauty and Model 2022 and won the title of Mrs. Charm and crowns from Swarovski stones.The cover of the Kazakhstani musician Colorit on the hit "Fast" by Slava Marlow & Morgenshtern received a double platinum disc. The track in the adaptation of Colorit scored 45 million streams.This year, DJ Imanbek received an award from Spotify for Roses - Imanbek Remix, which reached one billion streams worldwide in October 2021. Previously, it was received by Drake, Kygo, Dua Lipa, Adele, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and other world stars.The project "5:32" was included in the competition program of the American film festival CATALYST.Sheker II and Mystan took first place at the web festival die Seriale, in Giessen, Germany, in the nominations "Best Musical Score" and "Best Cinematography", respectively.And the web series "The Gambler" became the first Kazakhstani web project to be shortlisted for the international London International Short Film Festival.The singer performed the anthem of Kazakhstan before the boxing match between Gennady Golovkin and Mexican Saul Canelo Alvarez.This year, Dimash Kudaibergen released a video for the song "The Story of One Sky". And one of his new songs, Okay, was in the top 10 of Billboard's Hot Trending Songs.The singer also received an award at the EMI GALA Fashion Awards 2022 in Dubai.The film "Sturm" directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov won the Grand Prix at two international festivals at once: the Festival international du Film Policier Reims Polar in France and the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival in the USA.In addition, at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, Adilkhan Yerzhanov's film "Goliath" received a special award from independent film critics from Italy. And the Premio bisato d'oro 2022 Best Actors award was given to the best actors - Berik Aitzhanov and Daniyar Alshinov.Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho reunited for Pepsi Play to Inspire ad. The video also starred Paul Pogba and the most titled English football player to date, Lucy Bronze. In addition to the video, music from Montell Jordan plays to his classic 90s song This Is How We Do It with vocals by Say Mo on the track.