the-best-spa-in-nur-sultan
The best SPA in Nur-Sultan
23
/

Yesterday at 19:30

The best SPA in Nur-Sultan

Anjana SPA, @anjana.spa


anjana.jpg

The SPA center brings together the best traditions of Western and Eastern bathing cultures. Relaxing atmosphere is an ideal place to relieve stress, spend time with loved ones or enjoy the treatments and reach your inner harmony.


Address: 7 Kunaeva St., Rixos Presidential

Opening hours: 07:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 701 022 77 75


Iridium SPA, @iridiumspakz


iridium.jpg


Inspired by Kazakh culture and traditions, the Iridium SPA is an oasis of timeless sophistication. The expert therapists formulate bespoke rituals to fulfill each guest's individual needs, from deep-tissue massages and detoxifying facials to body wraps and customized spa packages.


Address: 1 Kabanbay Batyr Ave., The St. Regis Astana

Opening hours: 09:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 7172 79 08 99


Eforea SPA, @eforeaspa_astana


eforea.jpg


Pamper your senses at the Eforea SPA, home of indulgent massages, beauty treatments, several saunas and a Turkish bath. Unwind after a busy day with a swim in the heated indoor pool or a workout in the fully equipped fitness center.


Address: 46 Sauran St., Hilton Astana

Opening hours: 06:00 — 23:00

Contacts: 8 771 072 00 47


Oasis Beauty&SPA, @oasisbeauty_spa


oasis.jpg


Oasis SPA is a place where you can enjoy various types of massages and beauty treatments.


Address: 5/2 Uly Dala Ave.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 701 771 78 46


Sabai SPA, @spasalonsabai


sabai.jpg


Sabai SPA offers premium service, Thai specialists and ancient Thai massage rituals. Immerse yourself in the aesthetic magic of tranquility.


Address: 1 Abiken Bekturov St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 707 471 11 11


Imbir Thai SPA, @imbir_thai_spa


imbir.jpg


This is one of the most popular spas in town. Here you will be offered various types of massages, hammam and beauty treatments for face and body.


Address: 40/5 Tauelsizdik Ave.; 29/2 Mangilik Yel Ave.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 771 53 62 111


Lotus Thai SPA, @_lotus_thai_spa


lotus.jpg


Great place for one of the best Thai massages in town. There are also several types of other massages for every part of the body.


Address: 35/5 Kunaev St.; 2 Koshkarbaeva St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 775 051 62 62


Let’s relax, @spa_lets_relax


lets relax.jpg


Let’s relax SPA offers a great Thai massage, hammam and various beauty treatments for everyone.


Address: 4 Kaldayakova St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 21:00

Contacts: 8 771 085 24 34


Orchidea Thai SPA, @orchideaspa


orchidea.jpg


They offer you to enjoy a variety of wonderful massages, Finnish sauna, and stone therapy. There are also different types of cosmetic treatments.


Address: 23 Bauyrzhan Momushuly St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 778 735 66 66


#spa #nursultan #beauty
