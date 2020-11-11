Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
the-best-dance-studios-for-everyone-in-nur-sultan
The best dance studios for everyone in Nur-Sultan
95
/

09.11.2020

The best dance studios for everyone in Nur-Sultan


SDance Ballroom Dance Studio, @s.dance

sdance.jpg

The best ballroom dance studio in the capital. In this studio, champions raise and train new winners. The recruitment is from the age of three. There are also Latino dance groups for adults.

Address: 32 Tauelsizdik Ave.
Contacts: 8 701 110 21 20
Relax Pro Dance, @relaxpro.dance

relax.jpg

Professional dance training for children and adults. There are directions for street dance, new style, social and baby dance, hip-hop, house.

Address: 30/1 Bukhar Zhyrau St.
Contacts: 8 707 771 23 26
In White Dance, @inwhite.danceteam

inwhite.jpg

Ballroom dance studio for children from 3 years old. Teachers are champions of several international competitions.

Address: 47 Zhenis Ave.
Contacts: 8 776 166 33 99
Istina Dance Academy, @da_istina_official

istina.jpg

The famous dance studio for children. There are such directions as hip-hop, breaking, dancehall, as well as gymnastics and acting skills are taught here.

Address: 26 Kudaiberdyuly St.
Contacts: 8 775 517 77 70
Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba, @salsa_bachata_kizomba_by_dk

salsabachatakiz.jpg

A popular studio where adults are taught social dances.

Address:12/1 Kunaev St.
Contacts: 8 707 221 23 42
Cool Space, @coolspace_ds

coolspace.jpg

Dance studio for adults and children from 3 years old. More than 20 directions are taught here.

Address: 10 Koshkarbaev St.
Contacts: 8 747 722 92 22
Salsa Beat Dance, @salsa_beats_dance

salsa beat.jpg

Dance studio for adults. Salsa and bachata are taught here.

Address: 3/3 Abiken Bekturov St.
Contacts: 8 702 606 19 15
United Dance Studio, @united_dance_space

united dance.jpg

Here, adults and children from 3 years old are taught different modern dance styles.

Address: 56a Bogenbay Batyr Ave.; 6 E-809 St.
Contacts: 8 700 795 08 03
Estrella Dance Studio, @estrella_dancestudio

estrella.jpg

Dance studio where modern and ballroom dancing is taught to adults and children from 3 years old.

Address: 5/1 Petrov St.
Contacts: 8 701 530 16 18
Kizomba Academy, @kizombaland

kizombaland.jpg

Sensual kizomba for adults is taught here. Classes are held offline and online.

Address: 63 Temirkazy St.
Contacts: 8 702 107 05 26

#astanadance #astanabachata #wheretodance #dancestudio
