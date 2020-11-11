the-best-dance-studios-for-everyone-in-nur-sultan

SDance Ballroom Dance Studio,

The best ballroom dance studio in the capital. In this studio, champions raise and train new winners. The recruitment is from the age of three. There are also Latino dance groups for adults.Address: 32 Tauelsizdik Ave.Contacts: 8 701 110 21 20Professional dance training for children and adults. There are directions for street dance, new style, social and baby dance, hip-hop, house.Address: 30/1 Bukhar Zhyrau St.Contacts: 8 707 771 23 26Ballroom dance studio for children from 3 years old. Teachers are champions of several international competitions.Address: 47 Zhenis Ave.Contacts: 8 776 166 33 99The famous dance studio for children. There are such directions as hip-hop, breaking, dancehall, as well as gymnastics and acting skills are taught here.Address: 26 Kudaiberdyuly St.Contacts: 8 775 517 77 70A popular studio where adults are taught social dances.Address:12/1 Kunaev St.Contacts: 8 707 221 23 42Dance studio for adults and children from 3 years old. More than 20 directions are taught here.Address: 10 Koshkarbaev St.Contacts: 8 747 722 92 22Dance studio for adults. Salsa and bachata are taught here.Address: 3/3 Abiken Bekturov St.Contacts: 8 702 606 19 15Here, adults and children from 3 years old are taught different modern dance styles.Address: 56a Bogenbay Batyr Ave.; 6 E-809 St.Contacts: 8 700 795 08 03Dance studio where modern and ballroom dancing is taught to adults and children from 3 years old.Address: 5/1 Petrov St.Contacts: 8 701 530 16 18Sensual kizomba for adults is taught here. Classes are held offline and online.Address: 63 Temirkazy St.Contacts: 8 702 107 05 26