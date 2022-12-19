The best bazaars of Tashkent. Shakhnoza Khayitbayeva on where to buy meat, vegetables and fruits

Shakhnoza Khayitbayeva told which bazaars she chooses in Tashkent and where to buy the best meat for pilaf and the most delicious khanum with red sauce.







Shakhnoza Hayitbayeva, 34, Tashkent city, entrepreneur, food blogger, @hayitbaevashaha

About me



I was born in the city of Khorezm. But when I turned 12, we moved to the capital, to my beloved Tashkent.

I am a Turkish philologist by profession, but I have never worked by profession. Since childhood, I have loved creativity. I liked to show myself. I've also loved cooking and baking all my life. I was even more convinced of this during quarantine.

Now I am a wife, mother of two children and the founder of a cozy cooking studio @cake_studio_by_shaha. I already have more than 1000 students from all regions of Uzbekistan.

About the best bazaars in Tashkent



I am madly in love with bazaars in Uzbekistan. They're gorgeous. I don't trust anyone to purchase products, because I choose everything carefully myself. I'm always looking for the best fruits, vegetables, berries and so on.

Alai Bazaar

My favorite bazaar is "Alaysky". It reminds me of my childhood, of the good old Tashkent. It is with him that all the old Uzbek films are associated. And the Alai Bazaar is located not far from my house.

Most importantly, here I can find everything I need, namely fresh food and berries, which are not available in other bazaars.

Chorsu Bazaar

Chorsu is one of the largest bazaars not only in Tashkent, but also in Uzbekistan. Here I buy fresh meat from real Kassob butchers. Here, meat can be cut right on the spot, and the most delicious Khorezm pilaf is obtained from it.

Special attention should be paid to the point ChorSu Ovqat Bozar, where they sell the most delicious khanum with red sauce.

Hospital Bazaar

Everyone in this bazaar knows me for sure already. It was here that I went hand in hand with my mother, bought stationery here. Now I am a mom myself and I come here with my daughter, buy her the necessary things.

I also buy vegetables, herbs and chak-chaks at this bazaar.