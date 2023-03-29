Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
song-wonsub-from-south-korea-about-love-for-kazakh-fans-and-impressions-from-kazakhstan
Song Wonsub from South Korea about love for Kazakh fans and impressions from Kazakhstan
36
Main page

Yesterday at 20:00

Song Wonsub from South Korea about love for Kazakh fans and impressions from Kazakhstan

Song Wonsub is a South Korean musician who became famous for his covers of popular songs in Korean. The artist has a lot of listeners from Kazakhstan. We met him and found out how the artist's visit to Kazakhstan went and what his future creative plans were.


Song Wonsub, 36 years old, city — Seoul, singer, musician, @songwonsub87

IMG_3495.JPG

About Me


I am a singer. Originally from South Korea. I have been making music for many years. I fell in love with her at the age of 18.

About activities


I run social networks where I post Korean language covers of popular foreign songs. My listeners can see the full videos on YouTube on the Song wonsub 송원섭 channel, where I have over 600,000 subscribers.

When I realized that among my subscribers there are listeners from Kazakhstan, I decided to try to record a cover of one of the Kazakh songs. So I wanted to thank my viewers.

For my covers, I translate lyrics from Russian or Kazakh into Korean. My channel already has covers of popular songs by Jah Khalib, Batyrkhan Shukenov, Miras Zhugunusov, Kazybek Kuraiysh, Kenzhebek Nurdoldai and other artists.

Unfortunately, I am not yet familiar with many artists of Kazakhstan. We plan to explore this area even more.

About the visit to Kazakhstan


IMG_3497.JPG


I visited Kazakhstan for the first time last fall. I managed to visit such cities as Almaty, Astana, Shymkent. I liked the cities themselves and the people who met and greeted me so warmly.

I noticed that all the cities of Kazakhstan have their own characteristics, atmosphere. For example, Astana is a business city with a working atmosphere. And Shymkent is a city that reminded me of Uzbekistan. Perhaps because of its location.

I liked the cities themselves and the people who met and greeted me so warmly

During this visit, I gave several concerts in Kazakhstan. Performed in Almaty and Astana.

About plans


I plan to work even harder, travel more. I want to meet even more good and kind people.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#kazakhstan #korea #travel #singers #inspiringpeople
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
Top of the most successful and famous abroad Georgians
1444
Three foreigners talk about the culture, people and nature of Kyrgyzstan
1452
Russian celebrities who were born in Uzbekistan
1967
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.