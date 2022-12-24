Results of the year: achievements and events in the field of science and medicine in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan

Sanjar Hamidov

International Olympiads





Kazakhstan universities in the international ranking





Asian Physics Olympiad





International Robotics Olympiad

Kyrgyzstan

Altai Borubaev





British Biology Olympiad





Uzbekistan

Charging for electric vehicles





Plug and Play Accelerator





Math Olympiad

The first clinic of the Indian holding in Uzbekistan





Educational loans for women

Sanzhar Khamitov from the Aktobe Intellectual School won the gold medal of the European Geography Olympiad Geo-2022 for the first time in the history of Kazakhstan. He became the absolute winner among the participants of the senior league aged 16-19.At the Math Olympiad, the national team of Kazakhstan won three silver and three bronze medals, scoring 174 points — this is a new record in the history of the country's participation.In physics, students were awarded one gold and four silver medals — this is the best indicator for the last eight years.Schoolchildren also win a gold medal in geography for the second year in a row. In the field of biology, they brought three silver and one bronze.And the young chemists achieved their first gold since 2017 and brought three more silver medals.For the first time, two bronze medals were won by Kazakhstani schoolgirls at the Linguistics Olympiad.16 Kazakhstani universities were included in the international academic rating Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings, one of the most authoritative university rankings in the world.Among the universities in the ranking: Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Satbayev University, M. Auezov South Kazakhstan University, Kazakh National Agrarian Research University, S.D. Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University, Almaty Technological University, H.A. International Kazakh-Turkish University. Yasavi and others.Kazakhstani schoolchildren won five medals and entered the top three at the 22nd Asian Physics Olympiad. The national team has one silver and four bronze medals in its piggy bank.In 2022, the national team of Kazakhstan for the first time in history took second place at the International Robotics Olympiad World Robot Olympiad. The silver medal was won by Imangali Mynzhasar and Bibarys Mihash, students of the state school No. 26 named after Zh.Zhabayev and the IT Lyceum No. 9 of Shymkent.The team of Kazakhstan MedTech startup Cerebra has joined Intel #oneAPI. This is a program for startups that develop innovative software solutions for accelerated computing.Cerebra also won a prestigious competition organized by Johnson & Johnson together with a major information portal about Tech in Asia.Asel Sartbayeva's biotech startup EnsiliTech is developing silication, a method of storing vaccines without cooling them. In 2022, the project received 300,000 pounds in investments from Spin Up Science Ventures.The mathematical study of academician Altai Borubaev "The permutation property of operations of the absolute, replenishment and expansion of uniform space" is recognized as a scientific discovery.Founder of Tazar, an application aimed at reducing outflow and solving the problem of sustainable development in Central Asian countries.Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan won 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals at the Intermediate Biology Olympiad. More than 27,000 participants from all over the world took part in the intellectual competition. Winners: Daniyar Garipov, Nurislam Abdisamatov, Sagyndyk Kurmanbekov, Rahman Maratuulu.The National Research Institute of Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy has created a device for fast charging of electric vehicles as part of a project to create and develop devices using solar energy.The innovative Plug and Play platform has launched the first wave of selection of Uzbek startups for its accelerator. Attention is paid to projects from science, fintech, and education.Kyrgyzstani Fedor Korniash took silver at the XXVI Balkan Mathematical Olympiad among Juniors, held in the city of Sarajevo. It was attended by 108 students from 18 countries.Indian clinic Aakash Healthcare has opened in Tashkent. Based on it, it is planned to create a healthcare ecosystem for the entire CIS region. In the coming years, $10 million of investments will be directed to this.Since this year, a system of providing interest-free educational loans to women has been introduced in all educational institutions of Uzbekistan. Loans are issued at a rate of 14%, interest payments will be reimbursed by a commercial bank at the expense of the Educational loans financing fund under the Ministry of Finance.