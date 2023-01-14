Restaurants, fitness club, clothing boutique: what's new in Almaty and Astana

Where to go in Almaty and Astana if you are looking for something new.





New places in Almaty that have opened recently.

Manufactura, @manufactura.almaty

Manufactura is a new space where many different bars are gathered. To create the design of the walls of the building, a competition was held among the best Almaty graffiti artists. Here you can drink signature cocktails, play board games, meet and relax with friends.





Show Today is a new unusual studio where you can play interactive games and have fun. There are competitions and quizzes for different ages. For each company, the program is selected individually.





A new Vanilla Coffee Shop has opened in the Gorny Giant microdistrict. A new bar format has been introduced here — modbar, which can help visitors to observe the entire process of preparing drinks.





The X bar, @the.x.bar

The X bar is a new bar where guest artists perform every weekend. The institution is also used for filming films, clips and TV shows.





Colizeum Almaty, @colizeum.almaty_timiryazeva

The new computer club Colizeum Almaty has four BOOT CAMP VIP zones and three halls where you can play PlayStation. There are weekly tournaments in different disciplines.

New places in Astana.

Tary coffee, @tary.coffee

A new branch of the coffee shop has opened in Astana! This place is called an ethno-coffee shop. Come and experience this unique taste!





"In Georgian"

A new food outlet has opened in the Asia Park shopping mall. Here you can taste authentic Georgian cuisine.





ANTONY MORATO

A luxury Italian clothing boutique has been opened in the Saryarqa shopping mall. Stylish outfits are waiting for you!





Gavera Cafe, @gavera.cafe

Breakfast and gingerbread! Here you can sit with a cup of coffee or try a noble drink. Every day a discount on pastries after 20:00.





Invictus girls, @invictusgo @invictus.girls

Technical opening on January 14th! It will be a women-only area — a women's fitness club.





Bar 22, @22.astana

The opening of the bar will take place on January 13! He has an unusual concept — this is Pre Party. Come have fun!