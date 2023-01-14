Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/resize_cache/iblock/065/400_450_240cd750bba9870f18aada2478b24840a/065d9a2248c84d5f27dff56fb5dbf957.jpg
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
restaurants-fitness-club-clothing-boutique-what-s-new-in-almaty-and-astana
Restaurants, fitness club, clothing boutique: what's new in Almaty and Astana
133
Main page

12.01.2023

Restaurants, fitness club, clothing boutique: what's new in Almaty and Astana

Where to go in Almaty and Astana if you are looking for something new.


New places in Almaty that have opened recently.

Manufactura, @manufactura.almaty

Manufactura is a new space where many different bars are gathered. To create the design of the walls of the building, a competition was held among the best Almaty graffiti artists. Here you can drink signature cocktails, play board games, meet and relax with friends.


Show Today, @showtoday.almaty

Show Today is a new unusual studio where you can play interactive games and have fun. There are competitions and quizzes for different ages. For each company, the program is selected individually.


Vanilla Coffee Shop, @vanillacoffee.shop

A new Vanilla Coffee Shop has opened in the Gorny Giant microdistrict. A new bar format has been introduced here — modbar, which can help visitors to observe the entire process of preparing drinks.


The X bar, @the.x.bar

The X bar is a new bar where guest artists perform every weekend. The institution is also used for filming films, clips and TV shows.


Colizeum Almaty, @colizeum.almaty_timiryazeva

The new computer club Colizeum Almaty has four BOOT CAMP VIP zones and three halls where you can play PlayStation. There are weekly tournaments in different disciplines.

New places in Astana.

Tary coffee, @tary.coffee

A new branch of the coffee shop has opened in Astana! This place is called an ethno-coffee shop. Come and experience this unique taste!


"In Georgian"

A new food outlet has opened in the Asia Park shopping mall. Here you can taste authentic Georgian cuisine.


ANTONY MORATO

A luxury Italian clothing boutique has been opened in the Saryarqa shopping mall. Stylish outfits are waiting for you!


Gavera Cafe, @gavera.cafe

Breakfast and gingerbread! Here you can sit with a cup of coffee or try a noble drink. Every day a discount on pastries after 20:00.


Invictus girls, @invictusgo @invictus.girls

Technical opening on January 14th! It will be a women-only area — a women's fitness club.


Bar 22, @22.astana

The opening of the bar will take place on January 13! He has an unusual concept — this is Pre Party. Come have fun!

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#astana #almaty #kazakhstan #placestogo
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
15 websites to find job in Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia
455
Where to study in Transcaucasia: top 10 best universities in Azerbaijan, Armenia and ...
502
Giraffes, penguins, jellyfish. Where to go to make the trip unforgettable
1022
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.