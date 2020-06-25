Popular athletes from Central Asia, Transcaucasia, Tatarstan and Bashkortostan

Kazakhstan

Tatarstan

Bashkortostan

Azerbaijan

He is a Kazakh professional ice hockey player. Now Nikita is currently playing for the Barys Nur-Sultan in the Kontinental Hockey League. Now he is one of the leading domestic hockey players.She is a Kazakh freestyle skier. She is a bronze medalist at the Winter Universiade in 2019.He is a Russian racing cyclist, who currently rides for UCI WorldTeam CCC Team. Ilnur is among the top ten who have finished in major competitions as the Tour De France, Vuelta Spain, Abu Dhabi tour.He is a Russian professional ice hockey player currently playing for Ak Bars Kazan of the Kontinental Hockey League. He won the Gagarin Cup five times.He is a Russian short track speed skater. Semion was born in Ufa. He is the Olympic champion and a bronze medalist at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Georgia

He is an Azerbaijani track and field athlete who specializes in the triple jump and long jump. Nazim is a gold medalist at European Indoor Championship and at the Summer Universiade in 2019.He is an Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler. He is three-time European Wrestling Championships gold medalist and three-time World Championship gold medalist. He is a bronze medalist at the Olimpics.

Armenia

Uzbekistan

She is a tennis player. In 2019, she achieved her career-high singles ranking of world No. 152.He is a Georgian judoka. He won the gold medal at the 2019 World Judo Championships.He is an Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler. He is an Olympic Champion, three-time World Champion, and a five-time European Champion. Artur has been nicknamed the "Polar Bear" and is one of the most renowned Armenian athletes of the 21 century.He is an Armenian professional footballer who plays for Italian club Roma, and captains the Armenian national team. Henrikh is Winner of the Football League Cup, Winner of the English Super Cup, and Winner of the UEFA Europa League as part of the team.He is a Tajik track and field athlete who specializes in the hammer throw. He has represented his country at the Olympic Games on four occasions, winning the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro. Dilshod is multiple time Asian Games champion.

Kyrgyzstan

Darya Maslova

He is an Uzbek professional boxer. Hasanboy is the Olympic gold medalist and two-time Asian Champion.She is a Kyrgyzstani freestyle wrestler. She is the first woman to wrestle for Kyrgyzstan in the Olympics. Aisuluu is a triple Asian champion and World Championship gold medalist.She is Kyrgyzstani long-distance runner. She won gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games. She has qualified to represent Kyrgyzstan at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the women's marathon event.