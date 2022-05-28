Physics teacher and photographer from Turkey on why he moved to Kyrgyzstan for 5 years, but stayed for 18

Do you remember the famous photograph of the Nookat boy? The hero of our interview, Zafer Dincher, a physics teacher from Osh, made it on his phone. We talked with him about his impressions of Kyrgyzstan, activities and plans.





About myself





I was born in Germany. Graduated from the university in Turkey at the Faculty of Physics. Worked in Africa and Cameroon until I moved to Kyrgyzstan in 2004. Since that time, I have been teaching physics in private schools.

Friends invited me to teach in this country. Besides, I wanted to see Central Asia. For us Turks, this is historically our native land. I planned to stay for a maximum of five years. But I liked the country so much that I stayed longer. Today, 18 years later, I'm still here.

About Kyrgyzstan





I arrived in Kyrgyzstan in August. My friends met me at the airport. I traveled with them from Bishkek to Osh. This first trip will be remembered for a lifetime. On the way we saw picturesque mountains, valleys, lakes. Nature made a big impression.

I already had friends and work here. We were lucky with this, and in the future, there were no difficulties.

I like all corners of Kyrgyzstan. But the Alai Kuu valley has a special meaning for me. The road from Osh to this place is difficult, it takes about six hours. I think this fact has kept the local nature and population authentic. Being there, I feel like in a time machine.





I speak Kyrgyz fluently. It is similar to Turkish, so it was not difficult to learn. Plus, I love talking to people. So, the whole process took several years.

Kyrgyzstan has warm, friendly and kind people, excellent traditional food and incredible nature.

About activities





I am a physics teacher. Dreamed about it since childhood. I don't treat my work as a job. No wonder they say: «Find a job that you fall in love with, and you will never have to work a single day in your life again». I love being with students, sharing knowledge and thoughts with them.

I prepare young people for life. For example, if we go through Newton's laws, I also tell his biography. Despite the difficulties, he did not give up and continued to do what he loves. Some kind of motivation.

I like to travel. It allows me to relax, learn something about our world and meet new people. I believe that the goal is not the final place, but the path itself, which brings unexpected impressions, memories and photographs.



When I travel, I take a camera and get pictures of the world around me. My images have gained popularity. Now people invite me to their villages, jailoos and mountains. Sometimes they even take me from home. Thanks to such friendliness, I saw many beautiful places.



On one of these trips, a boy, a mountain child from Nookat, came up to us and offered us kumis. At that moment, I took a picture of him with my phone.





Of the 18 years of my life in Kyrgyzstan, I spent 13 in the southern part of the country photographing it. And most photographers shoot the northern part. I think this gave my shots a peculiarity, allowed me to reveal the uniqueness of the local nature and people.

About plans





In two months, I am leaving Kyrgyzstan for the USA, where I will teach physics. I feel it's time for a change in my life. I love the country and could stay here further. But sometimes you need to get out of your comfort zone.

This is a temporary move. I think to stay there no more than five years. I hope during this time to improve my knowledge of the language, to become the best version of myself, so that when I return to Kyrgyzstan, I can be more useful to my students.