Other date apps than Tinder. Ten interesting dating apps

If you're bored with Tinder or tired of fake accounts, we offer several alternatives to this app. Here you can find friends or a partner based on music preferences and other interests.





Let's start with an interesting one. Tastebuds is a unique dating app that connects people based on their music preferences. Users can find partners with similar musical tastes, making the dating process more fun.

Advantages: you can find like-minded people, not only partners but also friends—a non-basic way to get to know each other.

Disadvantages: smaller user base compared to more widely known apps.

The app is mainly popular in the US, UK, and other English-speaking countries.





Hinge, hinge.co

An app aimed at creating deeper and more meaningful connections. It uses information about your mutual friends and interests to connect you with suitable partners.

Advantages: provides deeper and more personal conversations between users.

Disadvantages: fewer users compared to more popular apps, requires access to your social media profiles to create mates.

Hinge is widely used in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, where the app's popularity is proliferating due to its emphasis on creating deeper connections.





The Breakfast, thebreakfast.app

A dating app that suggests people meet at breakfast. This unusual approach to dating makes it more enjoyable and memorable.

Advantages: unique and enjoyable dating experience, encourages more interaction between users. So who doesn't love a nice breakfast?

Disadvantages: limited popularity and availability compared to other apps.





SkyLove, skylove.su

SkyLove is a dating and socializing app to help people find romantic relationships and friends.

Advantages: provides convenient tools for communication and partner search, makes the dating process easy and fun.

Disadvantages: may restrict access to some features for free users, and does not always provide a high level of security and data protection.

Popular in many countries, including CIS countries, as well as Europe and Asia.





LovePlanet, loveplanet.ru

The largest online dating platform in the CIS countries, where millions of users are looking for love and friendship. You can find partners matching your interests and preferences, and start new relationships.

Advantages: millions of active users from Russia and CIS countries, a wide range of functions, and tools to find partners.

Disadvantages: possibly low quality profiles and insufficient user verification, which can lead to the appearance of fake accounts. There may be problems with the quality and relevance of the matches offered.





A dating app that uses special algorithms to find compatible partners. It helps people create deep and lasting relationships based on shared values and interests.

Advantages: offers a science-based approach to dating.

Disadvantages: limited ability to find partners as the app provides a limited number of mates. High subscription costs for premium features.

The app is particularly popular in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.





OkCupid, okcupid.com

The app offers extensive search and filtering capabilities for potential partners. It allows you to find relevant candidates based on their interests, lifestyle, and personality.

Advantages: free access to basic features makes it convenient for all users.

Disadvantages: there may be issues with the quality of profiles due to the lack of stringent checks. There may be restrictions on access to some features for free users.

The app is popular in many countries around the world.





Bumble, bumble.com

A dating app where women can initiate the conversation. This creates a more comfortable environment for socializing and dating.

Advantages: allows women to control the dating process.

Disadvantages: smaller user base compared to some other apps. Limited options for men and women who prefer a more traditional approach to dating.





Clover, clover.com

Clover is a dating app that combines social networking and matchmaking features.

Advantages: offers a wide range of features, including the ability to search for partners by location, interests, relationship type, and more. Clover makes it easy to organize dates by offering planning and customization options through the app.

Disadvantages: due to the lack of strict profile checks, fake accounts, and incomplete or misleading profiles may be encountered.





Coffee Meets Bagel, coffeemeetbagels.com

An app that provides users with a limited number of matching meetings each day. It aims to make the dating process more meaningful and efficient.

Advantages: Use algorithms to suggest the most relevant and highest quality matches based on user preferences and behavior. The app strives to create a safe and comfortable dating space, including tools to filter and block unwanted users.

Disadvantages: users, especially those who don't use paid services, may have limited access to the app's matches and features. Compared to some other dating apps, Coffee Meets Bagel may have a more limited user base, which may reduce the number of potential matches.