One day in Tashkent: how to get there, what to see, where to go and where to stay

We tell you where you can stay, relax, go shopping and have a delicious meal in the capital of Uzbekistan.
How to get there
The fastest and most comfortable way to get to Tashkent is to take a plane. You can fly several airlines: Air Astana and Uzbekistan Airways.
Where to stay
Hilton Tashkent City
Part of the famous hotel chain in the capital, which is suitable for a comfortable stay.
Hyatt Regency Tashkent
A comfortable premium hotel for business and leisure.
Hampton by Hilton
The hotel is located near the main city attractions.
Wyndham Tashkent
A top-class hotel for convenience and relaxation while traveling.
Courtyard by Marriott Tashkent
The hotel offers a swimming pool and a fitness center for relaxation.
10 main attractions
Hazret Imam Complex
A religious and spiritual monument built near the resting place of the poet and artisan Hazrati Imam.
Kukeldash Madrasah
One of the largest madrasas in the old part of Tashkent.
Mosque Minor
The mosque was built in 2014 and is located on the bank of the Ankhor River.
Khoja Ahrar Wali Mosque
One of the oldest mosques in Tashkent was built in the IX century.
Assumption Cathedral
A large cathedral for Orthodox citizens. It is a complex of a cathedral, a temple and a seminary.
Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus
The Catholic Cathedral is the main temple of Uzbekistan for Catholics.
Museum of Applied Arts of Uzbekistan
One of the popular places to visit. The museum houses rare exhibits of decorative art of Uzbekistan.
Museum of Arts of Uzbekistan
The museum was founded in 1918. Its walls feature works by Soviet and Uzbek artists and artisans.
Museum of the History of Uzbekistan
One of the oldest museums in Central Asia, where more than 200 thousand exhibits are preserved.
Prince Romanov 's Palace
The palace was built in 1891 as the residence of Prince Romanov.
Where to relax
Chimgan Ski Resort
A popular ski resort, where people go to rest from all CIS countries.
Sanatorium Sihatgoh
The sanatorium has water treatment and acupuncture services.
Amirsoy Ski Resort
A modern ski resort, which is located 65 kilometers from Tashkent.
M.M. Fedorovich Clinical Sanatorium
A medical institution operating since 1926. Located in Tashkent.
HUMSON BULOQ Sanatorium and Resort complex
The sanatorium-resort complex is located in the mountains and is equipped with efficient equipment.
15 favorite establishments of citizens
Beans & Brews
Pie Republic
Black Bear Kofi
Socials Café
Breadly Bakery
Caravan
Blue Domes
Café 1991
PUB KEBAB
Soy
Besh Qozon
Sultan Saray
Lights of Tashkent
DIVAN BY DEMIR
Retro Milliy & Turkish Eatery
Where to go shopping
Samarkand Darvoza
Next
Mega Planet
Compass Mall
Poytaxt
Vega Centre
9 natural places near the city
Charvak reservoir
It is located 90 kilometers from Tashkent. The beaches on the shore of the reservoir are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay.
Urungach Jade Lakes
It is located in the Ugam-Chatkal National Park. There are natural areas nearby.
Ispay Gorge
You can swim in the waters of the river and admire nature. The gorge is located behind the Karabulak post.
The gorge of the Marble River
The gorge is located next to Beldersay. Tashkent residents often go to rest in this place.
Gulkamsai
A beautiful place near the Big Chimgan. Families often rest here.
The top of the Big Chimgan
For lovers of mountain tourism and active entertainment.
Mount Kumbel
The mountain is 2350 meters high, suitable for lovers of light mountain walks.
Beldersay glades
The glades are located next to the Beldersay River. A suitable place for picnics surrounded by nature.
Aksakatasai Gorge
The gorge goes deeper than 30 kilometers. There are forests, groves and cliffs.