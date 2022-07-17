One day in Tashkent: how to get there, what to see, where to go and where to stay

We tell you where you can stay, relax, go shopping and have a delicious meal in the capital of Uzbekistan.







How to get there





The fastest and most comfortable way to get to Tashkent is to take a plane. You can fly several airlines: Air Astana and Uzbekistan Airways.

Where to stay





Part of the famous hotel chain in the capital, which is suitable for a comfortable stay.





A comfortable premium hotel for business and leisure.





The hotel is located near the main city attractions.





A top-class hotel for convenience and relaxation while traveling.





The hotel offers a swimming pool and a fitness center for relaxation.

10 main attractions





Hazret Imam Complex

A religious and spiritual monument built near the resting place of the poet and artisan Hazrati Imam.





Kukeldash Madrasah

One of the largest madrasas in the old part of Tashkent.





Mosque Minor





The mosque was built in 2014 and is located on the bank of the Ankhor River.





Khoja Ahrar Wali Mosque

One of the oldest mosques in Tashkent was built in the IX century.





Assumption Cathedral

A large cathedral for Orthodox citizens. It is a complex of a cathedral, a temple and a seminary.





Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus





The Catholic Cathedral is the main temple of Uzbekistan for Catholics.





Museum of Applied Arts of Uzbekistan

One of the popular places to visit. The museum houses rare exhibits of decorative art of Uzbekistan.





Museum of Arts of Uzbekistan

The museum was founded in 1918. Its walls feature works by Soviet and Uzbek artists and artisans.





Museum of the History of Uzbekistan





One of the oldest museums in Central Asia, where more than 200 thousand exhibits are preserved.





Prince Romanov 's Palace

The palace was built in 1891 as the residence of Prince Romanov.

Where to relax





Chimgan Ski Resort

A popular ski resort, where people go to rest from all CIS countries.





Sanatorium Sihatgoh

The sanatorium has water treatment and acupuncture services.





A modern ski resort, which is located 65 kilometers from Tashkent.





A medical institution operating since 1926. Located in Tashkent.





The sanatorium-resort complex is located in the mountains and is equipped with efficient equipment.

15 favorite establishments of citizens





Caravan

Where to go shopping









9 natural places near the city





Charvak reservoir

It is located 90 kilometers from Tashkent. The beaches on the shore of the reservoir are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay.





Urungach Jade Lakes





It is located in the Ugam-Chatkal National Park. There are natural areas nearby.





Ispay Gorge

You can swim in the waters of the river and admire nature. The gorge is located behind the Karabulak post.





The gorge of the Marble River

The gorge is located next to Beldersay. Tashkent residents often go to rest in this place.





Gulkamsai





A beautiful place near the Big Chimgan. Families often rest here.





The top of the Big Chimgan

For lovers of mountain tourism and active entertainment.





Mount Kumbel

The mountain is 2350 meters high, suitable for lovers of light mountain walks.





Beldersay glades

The glades are located next to the Beldersay River. A suitable place for picnics surrounded by nature.





Aksakatasai Gorge





The gorge goes deeper than 30 kilometers. There are forests, groves and cliffs.