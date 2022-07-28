old-and-new-kyrgyz-films-worth-watching

We will tell you about the films of Kyrgyz cinema that you will like in our article





The wedding chest, 2005

The protagonist Aidar returns from Paris to his native village with the Frenchwoman Isabelle. He has changed, but everything remains the same at home.

Isabelle does not understand why her beloved cannot confess to her parents that she is his bride. Aidar and Isabelle's relationship is in jeopardy.





Unknown route, 2008

The bus departs from the district center to the village. Passengers traveling the usual route do not suspect what a surprise the road will present to them, which they overcome daily calmly and imperceptibly.





Jamila, 1968

The film takes place during the Great Patriotic War in one of the villages of Kyrgyzstan. The love story of a young married woman Jamila to a wounded front-line soldier Daniyar.





Saltanat, 1955

The story of a girl Saltanat, who wants to do her favorite job on a par with men. This is the first Kyrgyz color film, which was shot in 1955.





Kurmanjan Datka, 2014

In the period from the end of the 18th to the beginning of the 19th century, when women in Central Asia did not have rights, Kurmanzhan appeared. Thanks to her wisdom and strong-willed character, she came to power in the country and saved the nation from collapse.





Bespectacled, 1972

A film about an awkward and distracted boy who turned into a brave defender of the weak.





Centaur, 2017

The film is about a man who desperately fights to preserve the traditions of his people.





Wolf Pit, 1983





Orphan Samat Kasymov often turns to Musa Sharipov, chained to a chair, for help. He does not even suspect that behind the appearance of a charming and respected man, posing as a war veteran, is the hardened criminal Babakhan.





Time of the Persistent, 2018

Maksat is a member of the Kokpar national game team. But the multiple champion is kicked out of the roster after losing a decisive game. Maksat returns to his small homeland and learns that his village is in danger, and the only way to save him is to compete in the Kokpar Championship Cup.





Beshkempir, 1998

The story of growing up of a boy living in a Kyrgyz village. Beshkempir lives in his little world among blooming gardens, who has parents, a loving grandmother and friends. But the boy learns the terrible truth — he is not a child in the family.





Salam, New York, 2013

Baatyr Amanov arrives in New York to study at Columbia University. He hopes for the help of a relative, but he is urgently summoned to Europe. As a result, the guy is alone.





Kyrgyz miracle

Soviet film phenomenon of the sixties and seventies of the last century.

Films «Heat», «Dzhura», «Difficult crossing», «First teacher», «The sky of our childhood», «Mother's field», «Shot at the Karash pass», «Ambush», «Street», «White ship», «Red Apple», «Men without Women» were created by young directors and glorified the Kyrgyz cinema.