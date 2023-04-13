Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

new-places-in-tashkent-gallery-cafe-and-game-club
New places in Tashkent: gallery, cafe and game club
33
Main page

Today at 19:45

New places in Tashkent: gallery, cafe and game club

What new places have appeared in the capital of Uzbekistan lately.


Art Gallery "81"

A new private art gallery "81" has appeared in Tashkent. Recently, the author's exhibition "Steppe Galaxy" by a young Karakalpak artist Saidbek Sabirbaev opened in it.

Address: st. Kichik Beshogoch, Mirabad district.


Cafe Sanibel, @sanibel.uz


The new establishment — Sanibel — offers guests European dishes at affordable prices. Tashkent Sanibel is located at 1st passage Mukimi, 8A and is still working in test mode.


Coffee house "On the sky", @coffee.nanebe

A cozy nest in the city center will please its visitors not only with delicious coffee, but also with live music, as well as a beautiful view of the city.

Address: Shakhrisabz passage 5A, Shaykhantakhur district.


Monkey Gaming club and Loft Cinema, @monkey_gaming_and_cinema

The new premium gaming club, which also includes an atmospheric cinema, will be a cool place to meet friends. He works 24/7. There is also a bar where you can have a bite to eat and enjoy delicious drinks.

Address: st. Abu Sulaimon, 207, Mirabad district.


Anigeek, @anigeek_uz

An anime store where you can find t-shirts, jewelry, mugs, lamps and more related to your favorite anime.

Address: st. Buyuk Ipak Yuli, 105, Mirzo-Ulugbek district.


Sunset @sunsetloungeuz

The rooftop restaurant gives you the opportunity to enjoy your meal with a view of the entire city. The uniqueness of the restaurant is that the opening hours coincide with the beginning of sunset, that is, it is directly associated with the name of the institution.

Address: st. Bogibuston, 60, Yakkasaray district.

#wheretogo #uzbekistan #tashkent #placestogo #placestoeat
Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.