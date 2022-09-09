Nepalese about working as a chef at The St. Regis Astana and the opening of a new Pan-Asian restaurant

Bijay Tamang is a chef with many years of experience in the best establishments in India, the Maldives and Dubai. A few months ago, he moved to Kazakhstan to open a new restaurant in the capital.









About myself

I was born and raised in Nepal. I attended Sun Shine Boarding High School. I have been working in the hotel industry since 2006.

My first job was as an apprentice cook at the Pan-Asian restaurant Cinnamon in Kolkata, India. I stayed in this country until 2014, when I was invited to a restaurant in the Maldives. I also worked in Dubai, Qatar, Cuba.

Since 2016, he has taken the position of chef at Sheraton Hotels & Resorts in Tajikistan. I spent four wonderful years here, and in the spring of this year I moved to the restaurant of The St. Regis Astana.

About Kazakhstan

The St. Regis Astana is part of the Marriott International brand that I have worked with before. The representatives of the hotel in Astana knew about my skills and invited me to open a new Pan-Asian restaurant. This is one of the most famous hotel chains, so I gladly accepted the invitation. In addition, it was interesting for me to work in Kazakhstan. I knew that representatives of different nationalities and religions live peacefully here. Heard about the history and nomadic culture of the country.

It was interesting for me to work in Kazakhstan

I arrived in Kazakhstan on March 29th. It was snowing that day. I immediately liked it here, because I love this kind of weather. I immediately went out for a walk and found my favorite places in the city — Central Park and the Embankment.

About activities

Today, I am the Executive Chef at The St. Regis Astana. My main task is to supervise the work that the kitchen staff does. In addition to preparing and serving meals, my responsibilities include preparing menus, placing food orders with vendors, and keeping cooking areas clean and tidy.





I often hold master classes where I show different cooking methods, teach staff how to use equipment, and talk about new recipes.

For me, cooking is a hobby that has turned into a job. I like that I am surrounded by really smart people from whom I can and should learn.

The opportunity to open a new Pan-Asian restaurant in one of the best hotels in the country is an honor for me.

About people and traditions

Most of my colleagues are Kazakhs. These are honest people who treat work and other employees with due respect.





Locals love to go out into the countryside, spend time there with family and friends. I think this is due to the fact that there are many really beautiful places in Kazakhstan. At the moment I have a lot of workload at work, but as soon as I have time, I plan to travel around the country.

I haven't participated in traditional events yet, but I like the local food. I especially love beshbarmak.

About plans

My main goal is to develop culinary skills. I want to bring a new restaurant to the international level. Until that happens, I won't even think about moving.

I plan to do more public speaking as I feel I can share my knowledge.