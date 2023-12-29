Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


"Kazakhstan is a country of diversity", — Danone's General Manager in Central Asia says about why Almaty has become his home
viewsymbol 471

Tiago Santos

Almaty city, General Manager, linkedin

Inspiring guests

23.12.2023

Before coming to Kazakhstan, Portuguese Tiago Santos visited many countries of the world. We learned about his impressions of Kazakhstan, his activities and his favorite dishes of local cuisine.

About me

I was born in Portugal. I have lived and worked in Belgium, Spain, Finland, Ukraine, Poland, France. Such a vast geography is due to the fact that I have been working for Danone for more than 15 years, which is represented in many countries around the world.

In 2020, I was appointed CEO of Danone in Kazakhstan, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Mongolia and Belarus. At the same time, I arrived in Almaty. Since then, I have been living in the southern capital of Kazakhstan and developing business in the region.

About Kazakhstan

There are places where you arrive and realize that to be happy here, you need to adapt and get used to it. And there are countries in which it is comfortable at once. These easily become a new home. Kazakhstan is a country of the second type.

When I arrived in Almaty, I immediately realized that my family and I would like it here. This feeling is made up of many factors. People in Kazakhstan are open, friendly and hospitable, especially towards foreigners. Almaty is a green city with an atmosphere of tranquility. Another reason is the picturesque mountains, which are half an hour away, where there is a ski resort, an ice rink and many hiking trails.

About the activity

The Kazakhstan office of Danone is responsible for the entire Central Asia and the Caucasus. We have a dairy production plant in the Almaty region. It not only supplies Kazakhstan, but also exports products to neighboring countries.

Our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. I like that the very essence of the company has a social component. It is important for us to bring positive changes in society. That is why all our milk suppliers are local farmers, with whom we have been cooperating for many years. Moreover, we share our international experience with them. We have a Milk University project where we teach farmers advanced knowledge in the field of agriculture and animal husbandry.

As part of our mission, we go beyond business. For example, we have an educational project: Healthy eating from A to Z. Its purpose is to instill healthy eating habits and principles of a healthy lifestyle from childhood. It operates in Almaty and Astana, and includes about 250 schools.

I am glad that I can benefit the society that has welcomed me so hospitably.

About people and traditions

Over time, I discovered how diverse Kazakhstan is.

Kazakhstan has become a home for me and my family

These are people: there are many peoples living here who differ in culture, traditions and faiths, but live in peace and mutual respect.

This is nature: the country has mountains, sea, steppe, desert, forests. I traveled a lot around Kazakhstan, visited Charyn, Borovoye, Kolsai, Koyandy, and the Caspian Sea.

These are cities: in them you see national motifs that combine with Soviet and modern architecture.

For three years I have tried many dishes of Kazakh cuisine: kymyz, shubat, kurt, kazy, shuzhyk, karta. But my personal favorites are baursaks and beshbarmak. Uzbek, Korean, Russian, Uighur, Tatar and Ukrainian cuisines are also common in Kazakhstan.

For me, Kazakhstan is a country of diversity.

About the plans

Kazakhstan has become a home for me and my family. My second daughter was born here. For now, I plan to stay in the country further. I am sure that Kazakhstan will open up even more to me from new sides.

#almaty #kazakhstan #foreigners #foreignersaboutkazakhstan #expatlife
