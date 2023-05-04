Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Kazakhstan as the center of Central Asia: 10 advantages of living in the country
Yesterday at 18:45

Kazakhstan as the center of Central Asia: 10 advantages of living in the country

We collected several advantages of living in Kazakhstan for those who are thinking about moving



The largest country by area

ilyas-dautov-ljw3mBWuwTA-unsplash.jpg

Kazakhstan is located between Europe and Southeast Asia, Siberia and the Middle East. The country is located in the center of the Eurasian continent and ranks ninth in the world in terms of area —2,724,900 square kilometers.


Vast natural resources

Kazakhstan is the second largest country in terms of reserves of uranium, chromium, lead and zinc, the third in terms of manganese reserves, the fifth in terms of copper reserves, and in the top ten in terms of coal, iron and gold reserves.


The largest spaceport

Baikonur — translated as "rich valley" — is the world's largest cosmodrome. In international satellite directories it is designated as Tyuratam Missile and Space Complex. The spaceport gives access to the advanced technologies of the global space industry. It is expected that cooperation with NASA, SpaceX, the European Space Agency, with the Chinese or Indian space programs will be productive for Kazakhstan.

The first man, the Soviet spacecraft Buran and the orbital station Mir were launched into space from the Baikonu Cosmodrome.


Leader in terms of development and power of the economy

umit-VRI7EWBrI3k-unsplash.jpg

Kazakhstan is the first former Soviet republic to repay its debt to the International Monetary Fund seven years ahead of schedule. Large foreign banks such as RBS, Citibank and HSBC, Kookmin and UniCredit have branches in Kazakhstan, having acquired and created shareholdings in the country.


Developed infrastructure

Railways cover 68% of all freight and passenger traffic in more than 57% of the country's area. The main railway carrier in the country is Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

Almaty has an 11.3 km metro system.


Investment attraction leader

According to the US State Department, the country is considered to have the best investment climate in the region. Foreign direct investment plays a more important role in the national economy than in most other former Soviet republics.

According to EY 2014, investor confidence in Kazakhstan's potential is at an all-time high.


Internet access

tim-broadbent-Lk6k4nDCOD8-unsplash.jpg

Half of humanity does not have access to the Internet. In Kazakhstan, more than 80% of the population has access to the Internet. More than 90% of schools are provided with broadband Internet access.


Many entrepreneurs

As of November 1, 2022, 1.5 million were registered in Kazakhstan.

As of March 2023, more than 140,000 entrepreneurs are registered in Almaty, and 95 thousand in Astana.


Leader in foreign trade volumes

The main export commodity of Kazakhstan is oil. In second place in terms of foreign trade are quite industrialized Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. The smallest volumes of foreign trade are observed in countries with less developed industry and economy in the region: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

#astana #almaty #kazakhstan #foreigners #expatlife
