interesting-art-master-classes-in-nur-sultan

Dream Studio, @dreamstudiokz





This studio is conducting a drawing workshop on the iPad. And drawing on the iPad is really easier for beginners, since it removes the fear of making mistakes and irreparably spoiling something, since the number of attempts is not limited in any way.

Contacts: 8 777 174 85 10

Emoji Art Studio, @emoji_artstudio





In this art studio, everyone will find something for themselves. For adults, there are painting and drawing courses, master classes on creating painting with acril and drawing courses for children.

Contacts: 8 775 256 83 34

Jam Studio, @jamstudio.astana





A girl named Aliya conducts certified pastry courses, where she explains theory and then demonstrates in practice. The studio teaches all the knowledge and skills that a professional pastry chef should have.

Contacts: 8 747 177 79 25

Pottery Art, @karlygash_gonchar





More and more, the art of pottery attracts many. Master classes on this unusual craft are held in this studio. There are master classes for children, adults and romantic master classes for couples. You can also learn pottery professionally here.

Contacts: 8 747 137 67 11

Glen, @glen.animation





These are unusual courses for those who like comics and animation and would like to learn how to create it. This course teaches everything from storyboarding, character design, and 2D animation.

Contacts: 8 707 144 40 74

Art Space, @artspace.astana





In this studio you will learn how to draw and even draw your first painting. Drawing master classes are held almost every day, where you will be offered to draw a picture of your choice.

Contacts: 8 702 280 10 97

Vverkh Dnom, @vverhdnom.tse





Regular “Fluid Art” master classes are the creation of a unique interior painting based on acrylic paints and a special composition. Under the strict guidance of the master, everyone will get a picture, even without special artistic training.

Contacts: 8 702 064 47 05