“I like the balance between modernity and tradition”, — Canadian expat about life in Kyrgyzstan

Samir Dossa has been living in Kyrgyzstan for over four years. During this time, he got acquainted with the local culture, traditions and way of life. We decided to find out what surprised and interested the foreigner the most.







About myself



I was born and raised in Calgary, Canada. I studied economics at the University of Calgary, but realized that I wanted to study something more practical. After trying different directions, I settled on the International Development Studies program. We studied topics such as cultural practices, history, languages ​​with a focus on the countries of Asia and Africa.

I began my professional career as an IT consultant in an oil company. After some time, the project was closed. After working in various fields, I left for East Africa. About a year developed a project in Tanzania. Engaged in the production and sale of goods at the local and international levels.

Returning to Canada, I began work at the Aga Khan Foundation Canada. Was responsible for the development of the International Youth Fellowship Program, a program sponsored by the Government of Canada. Two years later, I was invited to the position of Policy Analyst at the Aga Khan Development Network with a relocation to Afghanistan.

One of the projects I worked on was aimed at creating a master's program in Policy Analysis for employees of the Ministry of Finance. The partner was the University of Central Asia, a university founded with the support of the governments of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan. Then I first visited Bishkek and Naryn, where the university building was located.

After finishing my work in Afghanistan, I returned to Canada, but after a few months I had the opportunity to continue my work at the University of Central Asia in Bishkek.

I liked Kyrgyzstan. I was attracted to the local culture and people. It also interested me that the job that I was offered was organized by local representatives. Kyrgyz colleagues have always been competent, so I agreed to share my experience and gain new skills and knowledge.

About activities



I started as a Program Officer in the Research and Development Office. Managed grants and looked for opportunities to develop our projects. In 2019, the University of Central Asia began the transition to a new financial management system, which allowed for more transparent and open reporting. It was a long process during which we created everything from scratch. I focused on the operational part: I built strategies for development, tracked budgets, and made the necessary changes. We have worked hard to make the new system comfortable for everyone.

We stabilized the system and achieved our goals. Today I continue my operational work as a Senior Coordinator for Strategy and Operations. My task is to make the processes inside our office more efficient. Together with colleagues, we decide in which areas we need to develop in order to work even better. I also do fundraising for our projects, I negotiate with potential investors.

My work fits into the overall activities of the university. Our team is looking for solutions to the problems that exist in Kyrgyzstan. We focus on permanent residence in the region. Therefore, we are working for the future, for 50 years ahead.

We don't stand still. After solving one problem, we immediately move on to another. Thanks to this, I visited different parts of Kyrgyzstan. During my travels, I realized that the problems faced by the local society are universal. I met similar ones both in my native country and in others.

We are doing a good job. And I'm proud to be a part of it.

About Kyrgyzstan

I had friends and acquaintances in Bishkek, so the move was comfortable. The first difficulty began when looking for housing. Many people think that expats can spend more on living, but this is not always the case. Over time, I got used to the way life works here. When I was looking for an apartment for the second time, everything was much easier.

Expats in all countries experience the same problems: the language barrier, the difficulty in making purchases. The difference is that people in Kyrgyzstan are friendly. There will always be someone to help and advice.

Love the balance between modernity and tradition. I appreciate that people are trying to preserve the culture, historical heritage, traditional music. This is great.

I was surprised by the contrast between Bishkek and rural areas. It is interesting to see the difference in how people live, what dialects they speak.

Many things in Kyrgyzstan seemed new and familiar to me at the same time. This is one of the reasons why I stayed here for a long time. From the very beginning, I had the feeling that I could trust those around me. I feel like a member of a community that is working together on one thing. The people here are hospitable, they introduce you to the circle of friends and family.

About favorite places and traditions

I like to travel around Kyrgyzstan. I visited the amazing Arslanbob walnut forest, visited Karakol — a good place for skiing and snowboarding.





I love the capital of Kyrgyzstan. This is a great place to live. It is similar to the city where I grew up, close to mountains and nature. Bishkek is small, you can find everything you need for a comfortable life. There is a variety of cultures, food, entertainment.

My favorite place is Naryn and the road to it. During the trip, you can see how the landscape changes, you feel freedom.

Like local food. I try to try as many as possible. The most favorite dishes are plov and boorsok.

About plans



I feel comfortable in Kyrgyzstan. I feel that my knowledge and skills are needed here. I focus on getting 100% done.

I have been living in the country for more than four years. I think I'm ready for change. This may be a new position in Kyrgyzstan or a move to another country. I make many decisions spontaneously, so I don’t know yet what will happen in the future.