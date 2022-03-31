«I consider myself a resident of Almaty», — a political science teacher on why he moved to Kazakhstan

Sebastian Mayer has been living in Almaty for the last four years. He says that he is already accustomed to the city and considers it his home. We talked with him about the activity, asked him to share his impressions and plans.





Sebastian Mayer, city — Almaty, Associate Researcher at the Kazakh-German University





About myself

I am from Germany. I grew up in the city of Kassel. I’ve studied political science at the Free University of Berlin and the European University Viadrina, where received my doctorate. After that I moved to Bremen, where he worked on a research project for several years.

In 2017 my contract ended, and I started looking for a new job. Then I found a vacancy under the program of the German Academic Exchange Service. They were looking for specialists at the site of the associate professor of the department of international relations of the Kazakh-German University. I already visited Kazakhstan in 2004, worked as an OSCE observer, was in Almaty and Ust-Kamenogorsk. I had a positive experience, so I came here.

About work

I was not originally an expert in the political science of Central Asia, but over the past four years I have gained relevant experience. Now I teach courses such as European Union‘s External Relations, Governance of European Security, German Foreign Policy, The Political System of Germany. Teaching is in German and English.

I also head the research center at the university. We hold colloquia in the social sciences, organize courses to help students get published in English-language journals, and publish a scholarly journal. I also advise students who want to study in Germany. I write letters of recommendation. I run several research projects. In one of them we published a book on the political systems of Central Asia. It's in German, and an English translation is being prepared.





I've always had an inner attraction to political science. I find it interesting and fun, and it also encourages me to explore different phenomena.

About people

As a foreigner, I belong to the expat community, within which I often communicate with my compatriots. But over the past four years I have made friends among Kazakhstani people as well. The locals are hospitable, friendly and open. For example, during a hike in the mountains, people are always ready to talk and often ask to join in. That's great.

Family is very important in Kazakh culture. Relatives often celebrate holidays together, and a gathering of 30 people is considered small. I hear a lot about weddings. They say that there are several weddings in Kazakhstan, one each for the bride and groom - and another one together. I haven't had a chance to participate in one yet, but I'd like to.

About Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is a European country in many ways. A lot has changed since I was here for the first time. Almaty is already a different city. There are more and more foreign cars, there are different cafes and restaurants.

Kazakhstan is a European country in many ways

I consider myself a resident of Almaty. When I come back from other regions of Central Asia, I feel at home here. I like that the city has a great variety in terms of food. I like lagman and shashlik.

Over the past few years, I've traveled around the country. I visited the Charyn Canyon, which is probably the most favorite place of the people of Almaty. I've been to Altyn Emel, I've seen the Singing Barkhan, Kolsay. I love the mountains of Almaty.

I want to explore the Altai Mountains and visit Mangystau. This summer I will go to Karaganda. It's not a typical tourist place, but I'm interested in seeing a Soviet city and being in the real steppe.

About plans

My contract at the Kazakh-German University ends in the middle of next year. Maybe, we'll extend the contract, and I'll stay here for a few more years.

I can imagine staying in Kazakhstan if there is a job for me here. In the future, I would like to work in other Central Asian countries, especially Kyrgyzstan.