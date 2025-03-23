Education expert from USA on first visit to Kazakhstan, Parents Forum, and impressions of Almaty

Educator and speaker Jim Zwers visited Kazakhstan for the first time to take part in the country’s inaugural Parents Forum. Along the way, he explored Almaty, tasted traditional cuisine, and reflected on the country’s rich contrasts—from modern cities to vast steppes.





About myself





I am a long-term educator, motivational speaker, and artist. I love to help improve people's lives through education and sharing knowledge and experience that I've gained over the years.





About Kazakhstan





I have been to 65 countries, and now Kazakhstan makes it 66. This is my first time in the country, and everything has exceeded my expectations. Before coming, I knew a little about Kazakh history and that food played a significant role — especially that Kazakhs were highly skilled in preparing different types of meat.

However, what I didn’t expect was for Almaty to be such a modern city. Overall, Kazakhstan has impressed me with its striking contrasts, from very modern cities to deeply traditional rural areas. It’s also a stunningly beautiful country, both in terms of nature and much of its architecture. The vast steppes and breathtaking mountain ranges are truly mesmerizing.





About activities





My main purpose for coming here was to participate in the first-ever Parents Forum held in the country. One of the things I’ve learned from speaking on six different continents is that the challenges parents face are largely universal. Across cultures and countries, the struggles of parenting are remarkably similar.

I really enjoyed speaking to the Kazakh audience — they were very thoughtful, and it was clear that family and children are deeply important in this culture.





At the Forum, I covered two main topics: general parenting advice and dealing with digital addiction. The generation growing up today is becoming increasingly consumed by digital devices. These devices overwhelm young people's brains — and not just young people. They can have a dominant and negative impact on children's lives, cutting them off from the world and the people around them, making their entire reality revolve around a 20 cm screen.

At the Forum, we discussed the importance of limiting or even completely removing digital devices from children's lives, essentially pushing them to engage with the real world around them. This is an extremely difficult challenge, as many children exhibit behaviors similar to addiction when it comes to these devices — just as they would with any other form of dependency.





About Kazakhstan and international opportunities





I would love to learn more about the education system here, and I always enjoy working with other educators whenever possible. On this trip, I primarily worked with parents rather than educators, so it didn’t open many channels for future collaboration. However, this could be a focus of the next Forum. Now that some people here know me, I hope they feel comfortable reaching out if they have questions or need help with their school.

I don’t know enough yet to speak in detail about the Kazakh education system, but I believe there is always a lot we can learn from each other in any educational setting. I also hope to expand my network in this country, exchange ideas, and offer help where possible.

Specifically, my school employs some very unique educational methods. We focus heavily on individual progress and mastery of a subject. There is less emphasis on grades and more focus on achieving a deep understanding. Instead of competing against their classmates, our students compete against themselves, striving to master as much of a subject as possible in the shortest time. We do a lot to help students fully grasp concepts and develop the skills to succeed in any subject.





About Almaty





I did get to see a bit of Almaty while I was here. I’ve always been fascinated by Soviet-era culture and architecture. Having grown up on the other side of the Iron Curtain, this part of the world and its history has always intrigued me.

Additionally, I had the chance to try many traditional Kazakh dishes, including fermented horse milk, a variety of great meat dishes, and other local specialties. I’m an adventurous eater, so this was a fantastic opportunity to experience new flavors — I loved it!

I also went skiing at Shymbulak and took excursions to Lake Kaindy and Charyn Canyon. It was incredible to get outside the city and witness such breathtaking landscapes.

Unfortunately, I was only here for a week and didn’t have the chance to experience many classroom environments. But I truly enjoyed meeting the Kazakh people. Everyone I met had a warm and welcoming nature, and they seemed deeply rooted in their traditions while still looking toward the future.





What would I visit in Kazakhstan





I think next time, I would love to visit Astana. The modern architecture there must be fascinating. I’d also like to explore more of Kazakhstan’s natural landscapes. Right now, we’re at the end of winter, so everything is mostly gray or brown. I’d love to come back in late spring or summer to see everything in full bloom.

In terms of cultural experiences, I’d love to return and explore more of the art and music scene, as well as see more of the country in general. Maybe even camp out on the steppe. I’m definitely looking forward to coming back soon!