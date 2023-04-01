How was March in Central Asia: the most interesting events

We are talking about the most striking events that happened in Central Asia over the past month.







Kaspi bought E-Magnum

Kaspi purchased the main stake 90% in the Magnum E-commerce Kazakhstan project. Another 10% will remain with Magnum itself.





Astana entered the top intellectual and smart cities in the world





Astana entered the top 21 most intelligent cities in the Smart21 community of 2023 according to the following indicators:

— providing the necessary digital basis

— combining digital technologies with access, training and motivation for the implementation of digital technologies

— creating growth through innovative partnerships and investments in the smart city and beyond.





Launch of air communication between Jeddah and Tashkent

Flynas has launched direct passenger flights on the Jeddah-Tashkent route.

The destination will be served by Airbus A320neo aircraft. The first flight was made on March 27.





Uzbekistani Nodirbek Abdusattorov became the fourth in the international ranking

The young Uzbek grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov took fourth place in the international ranking of selection for the Candidates Tournament for 2024.





China Southern resumes Beijing-Tashkent flights





Regular flights in this direction were launched on March 26. The route is served by Airbus A320-200 aircraft.

Passenger flights between the capitals of Uzbekistan and China are operated twice a week - on Mondays and Fridays.





Alan Kurmangaliev won a gold medal at the WTT Youth Contender tournament

16-year-old Alan Kurmangaliyev from Karaganda became the winner of the WTT Youth Contender tournament in Vila Real, Portugal.





Shavkat Rakhmonov won another early victory in the UFC

In Las Vegas, USA, at the UFC 285 tournament, representatives of the welterweight category met - Kazakh Shavkat Rakhmonov and American Jeff Neal.

In the third round, Shavkat went to a choke hold, scoring 17 wins.





Imanbek appeared in Times Square in New York





A screen depicting Kazakh DJ Imanbek Zeikenov appeared in Times Square in New York. The screen advertised a new track by Imanbek and American singer Trevor Daniel called In The Morning.





Kazakhstani made his debut at the Balenciaga show

Rakhat Koshkinbaev appeared on the catwalk in a total black look and high heels. Rakhat is the first Kazakhstani who took part in the Balenciaga show.





Murodjon Yuldoshev won the gold medal at the Grand Slam tournament

Murodjon Yuldoshev, performing in the weight category up to 73 kilograms, won a gold medal for his national team at the Grand Slam tournament.





Kazakh schoolchildren received a $550,000 grant from Microsoft





Arsen Kalyshbek and Vladimir Borzenkov, students of the Astana Physics and Mathematics School, have developed a website generator and editor that is capable of developing a full-fledged service based on text messages for a client.





Kazakhstani Ariana Gogulina became the absolute champion of the ITF Juniors World Tennis Tour

14-year-old Kazakhstani Ariana Gogulin became the champion of the ITF Juniors World Tennis Tour not only in singles, but also in doubles. Ariana Gogulina, a pupil of the capital's tennis center, made a splash.





Amina Malgazhdar Receives Prestigious Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

This year, for the first time in the history of the award, a vote was held in the nomination "Favorite Kazakh Influencer". The award went to Amina Malgazhdar. She creates uplifting content for her audience.





Elena Rybakina became the winner of the WTA-1000 Indian Wells tournament





Elena Rybakina beat Arina Sobolenko for the first time in her career and became the winner of the WTA-1000 tournament in Indian Wells, USA. Kazakhstani tennis player became the seventh racket of the world.





Kazakhstan sensationally beat Denmark in Euro 2024 qualifier

In the match of the qualifying round of the European Championship 2024, the Kazakh national team played at home against the Danish team. Kazakhstan made a comeback and won with a score of 3:2.





Shymbulak entered the Guinness Book of Records

Shymbulak ski resort officially set a Guinness record in the nomination "The highest night ski slope in the world." The certificate award ceremony took place at the Talgar Pass station, at an altitude of 3200 meters above sea level.





Eight Kazakh universities entered the ranking of the best universities in the world

Eight Kazakhstani universities were included in the subject ranking of the best universities in the world in 2023 QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023. Kazakhstan continues to increase its influence in the international educational space.