how-turkmenistan-cooperates-with-major-international-organizations

Turkmenistan actively participates in the activities of many international organizations. Here are 10 of them that are useful to know about.





World Health Organization — WHO





WHO cooperates with Turkmenistan in the healthcare sector, developing programs to improve the healthcare system and enhance the quality of medical services.





United Nations Children's Fund — UNICEF





UNICEF works to protect children's rights in Turkmenistan, improve the education system, and strengthen healthcare services.





Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe — OSCE





OSCE promotes democracy, human rights, freedom of speech, and security reforms in Turkmenistan, while also supporting dialogue on sustainable development.





World Bank





The World Bank provides financial and technical assistance to Turkmenistan in economic development, infrastructure, education, and sustainable resource management.





International Organization for Migration — IOM





IOM works on migration regulation in Turkmenistan, protecting migrants' rights and promoting safe migration policies.





European Bank for Reconstruction and Development — EBRD





EBRD supports private sector development, infrastructure projects, and economic reforms in Turkmenistan, contributing to investment and modernization of the economy.





International Committee of the Red Cross — ICRC





ICRC provides humanitarian aid in Turkmenistan, ensures compliance with international humanitarian law, and supports families affected by conflicts or crises.





Asian Development Bank — ADB





ADB focuses on promoting sustainable development and strengthening the private sector.





Delegation of the European Union





The EU Delegation fosters trade cooperation and supports projects in education, environmental protection, and human rights.





United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office





The UN Resident Coordinator’s Office assists with development planning, supports the economy, cooperation, data management, and public awareness initiatives.