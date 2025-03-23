facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

how-turkmenistan-cooperates-with-major-international-organizations
How Turkmenistan cooperates with major international organizations
Professionals

21.03.2025

How Turkmenistan cooperates with major international organizations

Turkmenistan actively participates in the activities of many international organizations. Here are 10 of them that are useful to know about.


World Health Organization — WHO

WHO cooperates with Turkmenistan in the healthcare sector, developing programs to improve the healthcare system and enhance the quality of medical services.


United Nations Children's Fund — UNICEF

UNICEF works to protect children's rights in Turkmenistan, improve the education system, and strengthen healthcare services.


Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe — OSCE

OSCE promotes democracy, human rights, freedom of speech, and security reforms in Turkmenistan, while also supporting dialogue on sustainable development.


World Bank

The World Bank provides financial and technical assistance to Turkmenistan in economic development, infrastructure, education, and sustainable resource management.


International Organization for Migration — IOM

IOM works on migration regulation in Turkmenistan, protecting migrants' rights and promoting safe migration policies.


European Bank for Reconstruction and Development — EBRD

EBRD supports private sector development, infrastructure projects, and economic reforms in Turkmenistan, contributing to investment and modernization of the economy.


International Committee of the Red Cross — ICRC

ICRC provides humanitarian aid in Turkmenistan, ensures compliance with international humanitarian law, and supports families affected by conflicts or crises.


Asian Development Bank — ADB

ADB focuses on promoting sustainable development and strengthening the private sector.


Delegation of the European Union

The EU Delegation fosters trade cooperation and supports projects in education, environmental protection, and human rights.


United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office

The UN Resident Coordinator’s Office assists with development planning, supports the economy, cooperation, data management, and public awareness initiatives.

#turkmenistan #unicef #development #cooperation #professionals
