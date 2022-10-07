Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

How much does it cost to rent a car in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan or Uzbekistan
100
Main page
/
Travelling

05.10.2022

How much does it cost to rent a car in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan or Uzbekistan

We continue to compare prices for services in cities of different countries. Today we are sharing information about how much you can rent a car for.


Astana

Average cost per day: 40 000 tenge — 84$

Rent Cars

Daily car rental service without a driver. You can order additional services: camping equipment for hiking, a child seat for young passengers, a GPS navigator and a WI-FI router.

The most affordable option for renting a car — Chevrolet Cobalt 2020 costs 16,000 tenge — $ 34 per day. Premium class cars are presented at a price of 60,000 -65,000 tenge — 125-136$. The most expensive option presented on the website is the Range Rover Sport Supercharged. The car will cost 200,000 tenge — $ 419 per day.

obi-pixel6propix-aZKJEvydrNM-unsplash.jpg

Extra Car

The service delivers cars of four brands: Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Chevrolet. There are requirements for tenants: driving experience from two years, age from 22 years, the amount of the deposit — from 30,000 tenge — $ 63, depending on the car.

Chevrolet Nexia here will cost 13,000 tenge — $ 27 per day, and Toyota Camry 55 — 30,000 tenge — $ 63.

Almaty

Average cost per day: 55,000 tenge — $ 115

Anytime.kz

The service allows you to rent a car by the minute. Cost: from 59 tenge to 79 tenge. There are also hourly packages, for a period of three to 24 hours. They include gasoline, parking, insurance and car wash.

The basic package for a day for Volkswagen Polo will cost 10,490 tenge — $ 22, and for Nissan Qashqai — 18,990 tenge — $ 40.

Astoria


In combination with the car there is insurance, seasonal tire replacement, concierge service, maintenance and roadside assistance.

Chevrolet Cobalt in Astoria will cost 16,000 tenge — $ 34 per day or 360,000 tenge — $ 755 per month. BMW 530 xDrive will cost 1,500,000 tenge — $ 3,148 for 30 days or 100,000 tenge — $209 for one.

Bishkek

Average cost per day: $125

Autopark


The service offers cars of several classes: economy, business, crossovers, SUVs, premium, minivans and even retro.

The most affordable option will be Hyundai Accent — from $ 30 per day, the most expensive — Toyota Prada — from $ 220 per day.

pexels-negative-space-97075.jpg

Toyota Center

The program of cars for rent from Toyota Center. Rent for one day or more, together with insurance. The minimum price is from $ 52 per day for a Toyota Corolla, the maximum is from $ 120 for a Toyota LC Prado.

Tashkent

Average cost per day: 1 700 000 soums — $ 150

Rent car

Car rental service with a wide selection: from economy to premium. It is possible to deliver the car to the airport.

The cost of a car starts from 225,000 soums — $ 20. For this price, you can take a Chevrolet Spark. Mercedes Benz will cost the most 222 — 3 200 000 sum — $290 for 24 hours.

Inrent

In the fleet of cars of the service: hatchback, sedan, crossover, premium cars. The most affordable option is the Chevrolet Spark. It costs 220,000 soums — $19 per day. An elite — class ŠKODA KODIAQ car will cost 1 300 000 soums — $ 118.

#kazakhstan #centralasia #car #renting #carsharing
