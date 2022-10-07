How much does it cost to rent a car in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan or Uzbekistan

We continue to compare prices for services in cities of different countries. Today we are sharing information about how much you can rent a car for.





Astana





Average cost per day: 40 000 tenge — 84$

Rent Cars

Daily car rental service without a driver. You can order additional services: camping equipment for hiking, a child seat for young passengers, a GPS navigator and a WI-FI router.

The most affordable option for renting a car — Chevrolet Cobalt 2020 costs 16,000 tenge — $ 34 per day. Premium class cars are presented at a price of 60,000 -65,000 tenge — 125-136$. The most expensive option presented on the website is the Range Rover Sport Supercharged. The car will cost 200,000 tenge — $ 419 per day.

Extra Car

The service delivers cars of four brands: Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Chevrolet. There are requirements for tenants: driving experience from two years, age from 22 years, the amount of the deposit — from 30,000 tenge — $ 63, depending on the car.

Chevrolet Nexia here will cost 13,000 tenge — $ 27 per day, and Toyota Camry 55 — 30,000 tenge — $ 63.

Almaty





Average cost per day: 55,000 tenge — $ 115

Anytime.kz

The service allows you to rent a car by the minute. Cost: from 59 tenge to 79 tenge. There are also hourly packages, for a period of three to 24 hours. They include gasoline, parking, insurance and car wash.

The basic package for a day for Volkswagen Polo will cost 10,490 tenge — $ 22, and for Nissan Qashqai — 18,990 tenge — $ 40.

In combination with the car there is insurance, seasonal tire replacement, concierge service, maintenance and roadside assistance.

Chevrolet Cobalt in Astoria will cost 16,000 tenge — $ 34 per day or 360,000 tenge — $ 755 per month. BMW 530 xDrive will cost 1,500,000 tenge — $ 3,148 for 30 days or 100,000 tenge — $209 for one.

Bishkek





Average cost per day: $125

The service offers cars of several classes: economy, business, crossovers, SUVs, premium, minivans and even retro.

The most affordable option will be Hyundai Accent — from $ 30 per day, the most expensive — Toyota Prada — from $ 220 per day.

Toyota Center

The program of cars for rent from Toyota Center. Rent for one day or more, together with insurance. The minimum price is from $ 52 per day for a Toyota Corolla, the maximum is from $ 120 for a Toyota LC Prado.

Tashkent





Average cost per day: 1 700 000 soums — $ 150

Rent car

Car rental service with a wide selection: from economy to premium. It is possible to deliver the car to the airport.

The cost of a car starts from 225,000 soums — $ 20. For this price, you can take a Chevrolet Spark. Mercedes Benz will cost the most 222 — 3 200 000 sum — $290 for 24 hours.

Inrent

In the fleet of cars of the service: hatchback, sedan, crossover, premium cars. The most affordable option is the Chevrolet Spark. It costs 220,000 soums — $19 per day. An elite — class ŠKODA KODIAQ car will cost 1 300 000 soums — $ 118.