WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

Subscribe

How much does it cost to celebrate the New Year in Borovoye: hotel offers
Yesterday at 18:45

How much does it cost to celebrate the New Year in Borovoye: hotel offers

At your request — a selection of hotels for the New Year. It will be interesting for lovers, families, and companies of friends to meet the year 2023 in Borovoye!


Glamping Tumar Halal, @tumar_halal_borovoe

307992140_160440489949889_6460335118051842526_n.jpg

Two glamps are available for booking for the New Year. There are also 4 eco-houses. The price includes a buffet table with salads, cake, koumiss, fruit. Houses — from 180,000 tenge, spheres — from 150,000 tenge.


Edem, @edem_spa

298299073_392144269500151_6897264345544403094_n.jpg

Booking for New Year's dates is already open! There will be only snow-covered forest and frozen lakes around you. Reservations are available for 2 nights or more. The offer is valid from December 31 to January 3. There will be a festive banquet in the restaurant. The price per day is from 70,000 tenge.


LES, @les_hotel_borovoe

315146446_1456041391572288_7435810325430319646_n.jpg

Celebrate the New Year in a cozy hotel! There will be a big gala dinner here on December 31, followed by a show program with a prize draw, fireworks. There will be an open-air cinema, ice skates, a slide, a bonfire are available. A buffet is also planned on January 1.


Terrassa Park, @terrassapark

311911781_900206317653488_669437891124644318_n.jpg

New Year's tour to Terrassa Park — booking is already available. Prices: from 126 733 tenge per day. The price includes a gala dinner, a show program. The offer is valid from three days. There will also be live music, congratulations from Santa Claus, fireworks, children's animation program.


Okzhetpes, @okzhetpes.borovoe

305528265_1230655161115450_3065046978738023158_n.jpg

There will be an unusual party for Stylists! The hotel offers two New Year packages. They include a banquet, a festive program, as well as medical services. One package is valid from December 30 to January 3, the second — from December 31 to January 3.

#astana #holidays #borovoe #placestogoastana #newyear
