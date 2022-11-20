How much does it cost to celebrate the New Year in Borovoye: hotel offers

At your request — a selection of hotels for the New Year. It will be interesting for lovers, families, and companies of friends to meet the year 2023 in Borovoye!





Glamping Tumar Halal, @tumar_halal_borovoe





Two glamps are available for booking for the New Year. There are also 4 eco-houses. The price includes a buffet table with salads, cake, koumiss, fruit. Houses — from 180,000 tenge, spheres — from 150,000 tenge.





Edem, @edem_spa





Booking for New Year's dates is already open! There will be only snow-covered forest and frozen lakes around you. Reservations are available for 2 nights or more. The offer is valid from December 31 to January 3. There will be a festive banquet in the restaurant. The price per day is from 70,000 tenge.





LES, @les_hotel_borovoe





Celebrate the New Year in a cozy hotel! There will be a big gala dinner here on December 31, followed by a show program with a prize draw, fireworks. There will be an open-air cinema, ice skates, a slide, a bonfire are available. A buffet is also planned on January 1.





Terrassa Park, @terrassapark

New Year's tour to Terrassa Park — booking is already available. Prices: from 126 733 tenge per day. The price includes a gala dinner, a show program. The offer is valid from three days. There will also be live music, congratulations from Santa Claus, fireworks, children's animation program.





Okzhetpes, @okzhetpes.borovoe

There will be an unusual party for Stylists! The hotel offers two New Year packages. They include a banquet, a festive program, as well as medical services. One package is valid from December 30 to January 3, the second — from December 31 to January 3.