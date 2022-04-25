High level of professionalism and a campus in the center of London: studying at King’s College London through the eyes of Kazakhstanis

King's College London is one of the most prestigious universities in the UK, which gathers students from all over the world. We asked Kazakhstanis to tell their stories of entering and studying in it.







Nazym Turysbek, 24 years old, city — Almaty, web developer, @nazymkaa_s

About choosing a university





I thought about entering a master's program at a foreign university when I was still in my fourth year of undergraduate studies. I didn’t manage to go for studying abroad immediately after graduation, and I waited a year, working in my specialty. Therefore, I had time to choose a country and a university.

Question with the country was decided immediately. My mother is an English teacher. At home, we have many books with covers that depict traditional British landmarks, such as Big Ben or Tower Bridge. I have had a love for the country since childhood. In addition, the master's degree there lasts a year.

After choosing a country, I compiled a list of top UK universities in the field of Computer Science. It had several educational institutions. I received offers from everyone and chose King's College London. I liked the Advanced Computing program. There are no compulsory subjects, you can choose according to your interests. For me, it was «design», «big data analysis» and «cryptocurrencies». In addition, the university ranks high in the rankings and located in the center of London.

About admission





First you need to visit the university website and find the program you want to enroll in. There will be a section with all entry requirements. In my case, requirements were: a bachelor's degree with GPA of at least 3.57, an IELTS certificate with a score of 6.5 or more, a motivational essay and two letters of recommendation. Before submitting the entire package of documents, you need to pay an application fee — about 40 000 KZT.

The admission committee pays great attention to the reasons why you chose the university and specialty. Therefore, it is worth taking a responsible approach to writing an essay — in it you can answer these questions. I wrote that I love programming, mentioned my participation in hackathons, projects, and talked about my desire to gain foreign experience.

Letters of recommendation also play a big role, because from the the commission can get to know you better. They can be from employers or teachers — it is worth contacting professors with a high level of citation.

About the features of training





For most of my studying there was a lockdown in London. During this period, we worked remotely. At the same time, everything was ready for online classes — special platform, recorded video lessons.

Professors are open and always ready to help





Teachers have office hours during which any student can sign up for them and talk. Professors are open and always ready to help.

We went to the university in small groups for practical classes. There were students of different levels: from first-year bachelors to doctoral students. Together we carried out tasks, discussing the decisions we make.

It wasn't that hard to learn. I think the bachelor's degree experience at KBTU, where I acquired basic learning skills helped a lot.

About the atmosphere





King's College London has all the amenities for students: swimming pools, fitness centers, special Study Spaces. The student service operates all the time at the educational institution and helps with any questions.









I often went to libraries. Students from different countries gather here, spend five-six hours a day studying.

London is a beautiful city with a lot of visitors. Everyone is friendly to each other. At any time, you can approach a passerby in the city and ask for help. There are many parks, entertainment centers, places where you can have a good time.

What the university has taught





During my studies at the university, I learned skills of time management and self-discipline. Professors set deadlines that you have to keep up with. I stopped procrastinating and studied despite distractions. I began to understand and read scientific texts in English better.

When choosing a university, you need to conduct research, understand where you want to study. I can recommend King's College London — it has an excellent rating, a good faculty and modern campuses.

Nazerke Akanova, city — Balkhash, lawyer, linkedin

About choosing a university





I graduated from KAZGUU University with a degree in International Law. After working in legal consulting, I decided to continue my studies in masters. I realized that I want to develop in the field of financial law. And then applied for the Bolashak program.

I had a dream to study in the UK for a long time, so I was looking for a university with a suitable program in this country. I spent a lot of time searching and eventually decided that King's College London was the best choice.

The decisive factor was that the university is located in the center of the financial capital of the world, and their law school has a high reputation. In addition, the professors have experience in the largest financial institutions in the world, and the program allowed me to choose the most interesting courses for me.

About admission





The admission process differs from country to country. Universities in the US and the UK may have different entry requirements for similar master's programs.

Admission to King's College London and other major universities takes at least a few months. The process includes applying, preparing a package of documents and waiting for a response from the selection committee.

The requirements for future students are: high academic performance, fluency in English, as well as letters of recommendation from a professor or employer, depending on the length of service, are required.

One of the main requirements is a motivation letter, which can play a key role in the selection process





One of the main requirements is a motivation letter, which can play a key role in the selection process. Its has to show that you really want to study here in the chosen program. An example would be an interest to a particular academic work of a professor that makes you want to work with him. You also need to show why the university should choose you and what benefits you can bring to the university.

About the features of training





Among the features of King's College London, I can name the high level of professionalism of the teaching staff, the location of the university campuses in the heart of London and the high competition among students.

All conditions for classes are created for students. University has special centers for assistance in adaptation and a career center that organizes various events and helps students with finding a job.

About the atmosphere





One of the main reasons why I wanted to study abroad was meeting new people. I was lucky to meet students from all over the world: from Western and Central Europe, Southeast Asia and China.





There were many events organized not only by the university, but also by students, where everyone could share their experience, talk about their culture, try different cuisines.

What the university has taught





The last year of the master's program taught me independence and planning skills both in the learning process and in everyday life.

I noticed that I improved my communication and academic writing skills by interacting with fellow students and writing a dissertation under the mentorship of professionals with rich expertise in the legal field.

I recommend this university to anyone who would like to study with the best professors and become a highly competitive professional in their field.



