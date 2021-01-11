fitness-clubs-in-tashkent

Life Fitness, @life_fitness_elite_club





In this international class fitness club you will find professional equipment for effective training, and professional trainers will help you achieve high results. They also conduct group and individual training, boxing and yoga classes.

Address: 29 Navoi Ave.

Contacts: +998 71 244 88 00, +998 71 244 88 28, +998 90 937 96 73



Crossfit, @crossfit_998





CrossFit is a training system consisting of constantly varying functional exercises performed at high intensity. The fitness club provide training with a team or individual ones, nutritionist consultations, and it is perfect for beginners.

Address: 73a Bobur St.

Contacts: +998 98 277 11 66



BeFit Fitness And Wellness, @befit.uz





BeFit is not just an ordinary gym with training equipment. It is a perfect combination of innovative technologies of a new generation. They provide the biggest variety of fitness and training equipment as well as different zone for sport like a pool, cycling area, yoga zone and climbing wall.

Address: 1b Osiyo St.

Contacts: +998 78 148 2200



Ozone Fitness Center, @ozonefc.uz





Ozonefc is an ideal atmosphere for health living and active lifestyle. Through individual training programs, healthy diets and correct nutrition, they help to reach the ideal equilibrium between physical and spiritual health. The professional personal trainers provide with contemporary approaches in training and exercising, as well as, conventional group classes in Yoga, Pilates, Body-Pump.

Address: 88a Mustakilik Ave., 83a Nukus St.

Contacts: +998 91 164 04 40, +998 91 164 04 48



Academy Athletica, @athletica_tashkent





Academy Athletica Fitness Complex provides a range of sports services designed for different levels of fitness. Among the coaches there are also world-class stars, masters of sports and licensed specialists. There is also a swimming pool, spa and maternity fitness room.

Address: 34a Durmon Yuli St.

Contacts: +998 99 883 17 71, +998 95 199 17 71



Chekhov Sport Club, @chekhovsportclubs





Here, a professional team of fitness instructors, group instructors, beauty department masters, fitness doctors, employees of the healthy eating area work with clients. The club is equipped with only high-quality equipment for the development and maintenance of excellent physical shape.

Address: 40/1 Fidokor St., 6b Babur St., 28a Taras Shevchenko St., 60 Amir Temur Ave., 3b Yunusabad - 18

Contacts: +998 71 150 57 75, +998 71 200 05 52



ReForma, @reforma_fitness_uz





ReForma is a women's fitness club that provides a wide range of services such as fitness, stretching, yoga, zumba, pilates. There is also a nutritional consultant, massage room.

Address: 11 C1 Mirzo-Ulugbekskyi district

Contacts: +998 95 199 08 00, +998 93 377 56 97

