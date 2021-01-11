Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Поиск
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/resize_cache/iblock/8a3/400_450_240cd750bba9870f18aada2478b24840a/8a39f482c7da14b17bc11dcea80f33a2.jpg
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
fitness-clubs-in-tashkent
Fitness clubs in Tashkent
56
/

Yesterday at 11:10

Fitness clubs in Tashkent

Life Fitness, @life_fitness_elite_club

Life Fitness.jpg

In this international class fitness club you will find professional equipment for effective training, and professional trainers will help you achieve high results. They also conduct group and individual training, boxing and yoga classes.

Address: 29 Navoi Ave.

Contacts: +998 71 244 88 00, +998 71 244 88 28, +998 90 937 96 73


Crossfit, @crossfit_998

Crossfit.jpg

CrossFit is a training system consisting of constantly varying functional exercises performed at high intensity. The fitness club provide training with a team or individual ones, nutritionist consultations, and it is perfect for beginners.

Address: 73a Bobur St.

Contacts: +998 98 277 11 66


BeFit Fitness And Wellness, @befit.uz

BeFit Fitness And Wellness.jpg

BeFit is not just an ordinary gym with training equipment. It is a perfect combination of innovative technologies of a new generation. They provide the biggest variety of fitness and training equipment as well as different zone for sport like a pool, cycling area, yoga zone and climbing wall.

Address: 1b Osiyo St.

Contacts: +998 78 148 2200


Ozone Fitness Center, @ozonefc.uz

Ozone Fitness Center.jpg

Ozonefc is an ideal atmosphere for health living and active lifestyle. Through individual training programs, healthy diets and correct nutrition, they help to reach the ideal equilibrium between physical and spiritual health. The professional personal trainers provide with contemporary approaches in training and exercising, as well as, conventional group classes in Yoga, Pilates, Body-Pump.

Address: 88a Mustakilik Ave., 83a Nukus St.

Contacts: +998 91 164 04 40, +998 91 164 04 48


Academy Athletica, @athletica_tashkent

Academy Athletica.jpg

Academy Athletica Fitness Complex provides a range of sports services designed for different levels of fitness. Among the coaches there are also world-class stars, masters of sports and licensed specialists. There is also a swimming pool, spa and maternity fitness room.

Address: 34a Durmon Yuli St.

Contacts: +998 99 883 17 71, +998 95 199 17 71


Chekhov Sport Club, @chekhovsportclubs

Chekhov Sport Club.jpg

Here, a professional team of fitness instructors, group instructors, beauty department masters, fitness doctors, employees of the healthy eating area work with clients. The club is equipped with only high-quality equipment for the development and maintenance of excellent physical shape.

Address: 40/1 Fidokor St., 6b Babur St., 28a Taras Shevchenko St., 60 Amir Temur Ave., 3b Yunusabad - 18

Contacts: +998 71 150 57 75, +998 71 200 05 52


ReForma, @reforma_fitness_uz

ReForma.jpg

ReForma is a women's fitness club that provides a wide range of services such as fitness, stretching, yoga, zumba, pilates. There is also a nutritional consultant, massage room.

Address: 11 C1 Mirzo-Ulugbekskyi district

Contacts: +998 95 199 08 00, +998 93 377 56 97

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#sport #uzbekistan #tashkent
Read this article
TISSUE BAGS, REUSABLE NOTEBOOKSS AND BAMBOOQUE TOOTHBRUSHES – SAY NO TO DISPOSABLE PR...
1116
9 successful Azerbaijanis who are changing the beauty, IT and design industries
1606
10 charity foundations of big companies
632