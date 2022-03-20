Famous duo of dombrists from Kazakhstan about how they represent the country in the UK, UAE and the USA

Temirlan Olzhabay, 25 years old, city - Nur-Sultan, dombrist, @temirlan_yernat_official

How it all started

I am from Pavlodar. As a child, I sang with grandmother and even earned my first money when guests came to us. In the third grade i entered a music boarding school, and in 2015 in KazNUI.

Yernat from Zhezkazgan. went to regular and music schools. After the ninth grade, I entered KazNUI College and moved to Nur-Sultan.

We met at the university. Joint trips and tours around Europe began there. We performed together with Rector Ayman Musakhodzhaeva.





The duo was formed in 2017. Then Dimash Kudaibergen participated in the I Am A Singer competition in China, and we went to support him during the seventh round. Dimash performed the song Daididau, and we accompanied him. After the trip, I came up with the idea of creating your own duo of dombrists.

In the same year, Dimash Kudaibergen had a big concert in Nur-Sultan in the Astana Arena Hall. Our duo debuted there, and we еstablished ourselves.

About creativity

Creativity is our main activity. We have been playing the dombra for 19 years.

We have always looked at the adult generation of musicians. We like the work of Asylbek Ensepov and the Ulytau group.

Our first teachers are Mayra Syzdykovna and Bibigul Tolegenovna. When we created the duo, the teachers called each other . It turns out that they studied at a conservatory in Almaty and lived in the same room in a dormitory. It was an interesting coincidence.

We experiment, write in a modern style





Our competitive biography is not short. In 2018, we went to the United States for the World Championships, it was our first big competition. The producer of the event was Arnold Schwarzenegger. There we got a gold medal.

In 2021, we participated in two major competitions: Golden Time Talent in London and Music Box International in Spain.

Competitions are useful for us, they provide an opportunity to gain experience professionally, meet other musicians, professionals from different countries. It is a great experience.





Our duo likes that there are no boundaries in music. We experiment, write in a modern style. We want the dombra to have a large and modern audience and are working on it.

Our compositions are played on board Air Astana and in Nur-Sultan bus stations. The audience is growing not only in Kazakhstan, but also in the world. Abroad, we see great interest in the dombra. We are invited to various events and concerts abroad. In 2021, we performed in Dubai, Belgrade and Warsawа

About inspiration

We are the authors of the most of musical compositions we perform. We are inspired by different events in life.

There are also difficulties. Many people think that everything is easy and fast for artists. In fact, this is not an easy way. But when you are starving for music and creativity, good, cool music is created.

First of all, we do what we like. Then it can be passed on to the audience.

About plans

We have big plans and ambitions. There will be a big concert abroad in March.

Our duo is five years old this year





We want to give a big concert in Kazakhstan.





A new composition will be released in early March. We write a lot of instrumental, author’s music. Listeners need to be ready for anything, we are preparing unexpected news and will share it on social networks.

There will also be another big competition abroad.