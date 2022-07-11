Diversity of cultures and respect for the family. A foreigner from the USA about his impressions of life in Uzbekistan, people and traditions

John Sweeney is an award-winning writer and futurist who has been doing research in the field of Future Studies for many years. He recently became a research fellow at Westminster International University in Tashkent. We met him and asked him to share his impressions of life in Uzbekistan.



About myself

I was born in New York. Grew up in the Atlanta area, in the southern part of the USA. I received Master's and PhD degrees from the University of Hawaii at Manoa in Hawaii, where I lived for nine years.

I left the USA in 2014. I have worked in Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia. Traveled a lot, was a digital nomad. In 2016, I met my future wife. She is from Belarus. We got married a year later, and for the next few years I worked in this country and a little in Geneva.

In 2019, I had a great opportunity to head a research center in Kazakhstan, in the city of Almaty. Due to the pandemic, work on the project could not be completed. With the help of friends, I transferred my work to Uzbekistan and continued it at the International Westminster University in Tashkent.

I didn't know much about Central Asia before. I had heard about the history of the Great Silk Road, traditions and legends of the past, but had no idea about everyday life. Kazakhstan became the first country in the region that I visited. While working here, I visited Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. I was also part of the UN project in Turkmenistan.

About Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, I was surprised by the unique energy and distinctive atmosphere of this place. I was interested in the local history, which I plan to learn more about.

Uzbekistan is a dynamic place where a lot of changes are taking place today. Every day the country opens up more and more to the world.

Uzbekistan surprises me every time I find myself here. I find new cafes, restaurants, parks where I can spend time. A lifetime is not enough to explore all the cool places in and around Tashkent.

About people and traditions

I like the diversity of cultures and traditions. Here you can taste the national dishes of Central Asian countries, Lebanese, Indian and other cuisines. I love traditional Tashkent tea.

People in Uzbekistan are friendly and kind. They always wonder where I'm from.

Many people ask: «Why do I live here?». It surprises me, because I think it's a great place to live. As a guest, I feel that I am well received here. The locals pay a lot of attention to the family, and I respect that.

About the activity

My first education was in the field of history. Thanks to this, I am familiar with the events of the past and the philosophy that taught me to ask questions and think critically. I studied religious studies in my master's degree. It allowed me to get to know people better. I combined all this knowledge while getting a doctorate in a new field for me — Future and Foresight. The future is uncertain. It can be formed by our decisions.

Today I apply my knowledge in the development of long-term development strategies. My job is to conduct research and make decisions more reasonable.

My current position is Senior Research Fellow at Westminster International University in Tashkent, where I also became a visiting professor. I help in research and projects related to future research.

One of my projects, which I am working on with the support of the UN, focuses on Green Translation Strategies that states adopt. We conduct research in different areas and decide where strategies need to be refined. We also look at the global picture of how countries are switching to green energy, recovering from the pandemic, becoming more sustainable.

My activity is not only to find out what the future holds for us, but also to build it. I want as many people as possible to participate in this process. It is a powerful tool that inspires us to create a better future together.

About the plans

Recently, I became part of the UNESCO chair, the only one in Central Asia, which is engaged in research in the field of Future Studies. This means that I will continue to work with local organizations and states to develop long-term strategies that allow us not just to adapt to the future, but to create it the way we want.