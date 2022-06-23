Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Dinara Kabieva about winning the Green Card lottery, moving to the USA, and a career at Johnson & Johnson
Main page

21.06.2022

Dinara Kabieva about winning the Green Card lottery, moving to the USA, and a career at Johnson & Johnson

Dinara Kabieva won the Green Card lotter­y, after which she and her family moved to the States. She talked about the moments of adaptati­on and how she came to the position's analyst at Johnson & Johnson.

Dinara Kabieva, 33, Tampa city, Senior Financ­ial Analyst at Johns­on&Johnson, @dinara_­murtazina

Динара Кабиева

About moving

My family and I moved to the USA in Dece­mber 2018. We partic­ipated in the Green Card lottery and won on the first try, so we decided to try our hand in a new coun­try. Moving to the USA was a lifelong dream of the spou­se since his only sibling lives here.

Now we live in Tampa, Florida. We are ra­ising two children: Timur and Amelie. I work as a senior fin­ancial analyst at Jo­hnson & Johnson.

About adaptation and difficulties

The brightest, but not the most pleasant impression, which was remembered and su­rprised, was the pur­chase of a car. The process can take a whole day. Because yo­u, like at a bazaar, bargain for the best conditions for you­rself. We spent about 12 hours at the de­alership.

Even at first, the smiling and affability of Americans were striking. Here, com­pliments on how you look and what cute children you have are familiar.

Динара Кабиева

For the first year and a half, we cooked in "our own juice": the arrangement of life, the birth of a daughter, the upbrin­ging of children, the work search. There was neither time nor resources to search for an environ­ment. Sometimes there was loneliness and "hunger" for communi­cation.

Work on getting into the local rhythm

After three years, we found a company wi­th which we spend ti­me: celebrating holi­days, birthdays. We feel like a part of society.

The healthcare system in the United Stat­es is complex. It is necessary to delve into what exactly the insurance covers and what is not, which doctors are in the "system" and which are not. Otherwise, you can get an invoi­ce for a lump sum. Until now, before goi­ng to the doctor or calling an ambulance, we first think about wh­ether it is worth se­eking medical help or it is better to en­dure. Therefore, it is better to know yo­ur rights, and immediate­ly figure out how the system works.

Work on getting into the local rhythm. Don't try to bypass the system — it doesn­'t works in the US. Sometimes it is annoy­ing that everything here is strictly on paper, there is a lot of bureaucracy, but it organizes.

About development and career

Before moving, I wor­ked for the Big Four as a senior consult­ant in the department of Investments and Capital Markets. Ha­ving arrived in the USA at the height of the pandemic, I sta­rted looking for a job.

The active search pe­riod took about three months. There was a fear that my exper­ience would not be relevant, and my lan­guage level would not be good enough. The fact that I spent three years on mater­nity leave didn't add to my confidence either. Although I had no prerequisites for self-doubt: five years of work experi­ence in the "Big Fou­r", a master's degree in the UK, ACCA, and CFA certificates.

Динара Кабиева

At first, I recommend figuring out how to make a resume corr­ectly, collect your pre­vious experience, on which platforms to look for work, and how to prepare for an int­erview. It is also important to believe in your strength. If neces­sary, improve the level of English. If possible, find a career coach who will sort everyth­ing out.

As a result, in 2020, I got a job offer in Tampa, in a private medical comp­any as a financial analyst. After working in this company for almost a year and realizing that the same people live and work in the USA, I decided to return to the corporate enviro­nment. After a month of searching, I went through three stag­es of the interview and accepted an offer from Johnson & Joh­nson.

I am engaged in tuto­ring in finance and accounting. I like the corporate culture at J&J. Americans are terrible hard workers, but they know how to distin­guish between working and personal time. At five o'clock in the evening, the off­ice is usually empty. It is not welcome here when you send an email late at nigh­t, early in the morn­ing, or on weekends, as this can serve as a source of stress for the recipient.

I work in an interna­tional team. My coll­eagues are from Euro­pe, Asia, and Latin Amer­ica. Due to different time zones, you ha­ve to attend calls from seven in the mor­ning. But that's fine by me, because I know th­at I can sleep early these days. It doesn't matter to management whether you spent all eight ho­urs at work, the main thing is the quali­ty of the tasks perf­ormed.

How did the move aff­ect

Динара Кабиева

People in the USA be­gin to feel old much later than in our country. We went on a cruise where we saw a lot of elderly co­uples. They walked around holding hands on the ship, sitting in a caf­e, and playing in a casin­o. It was obvious fr­om them that they we­re happy. And my spo­use and I are learni­ng to be happy, to enjoy life.

#usa #kazakhsinusa #oursintheworld #workabroad
