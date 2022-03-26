Coffee houses, co-working spaces and creative spaces — where a freelancer will feel comfortable in Dushanbe

In quarantine time, everyone learned for themselves what the everyday life of a freelancer is. And if someone dreamed of returning to the office, then others realized that a new lifestyle suited them. Therefore, if you are looking for a place in Dushanbe where you can discuss a new project with a large group or meet a client in a more businesslike setting or just find inspiration, see our list.





Puzzle Coworking is the perfect space for freelancers or aspiring startups with a cozy atmosphere, unlimited internet, free tea and access to a printer. A meeting area and a conference room are also available to guests.





PEAK Dushanbe Business Innovation Centre, @peak_tj

PEAK Center is suitable place for both meetings and study. You can fully concentrate on your work without paying attention to the outside world. Thanks to this stylish architectural design, the working routine becomes pleasant.





Parking is a famous place in the capital where creative youth gather. Creative space, free Wi-Fi zone, places to relax will set you up for work and introducing to interesting people. There are work areas for instructing large groups. If you get tired from work, you can always read a book, play pool or have a snack in the cafeteria.





Regus Tajikistan, @regus_tajikistan

If you need space for a meeting or business meeting, Regus Tajikistan rents office space and offers coworking services. The premises are equipped with Wi-Fi, modern equipment, places for rest.





American Space Dushanbe, @americanspacedushanbe





American Space Dushanbe is part of the US Embassy in Dushanbe. This is a modern place in the city where visitors have free access to a library, computers, a workshop with 3D technologies and robots, a media room and a coworking space with internet. Also, visitors have the opportunity to improve their skills in technology, media and English with the help of local and American experts. Life in the center is in full swing every day from Tuesday to Saturday.





Coffee Moose Dushanbe, @coffeemoose.tj

For a relaxed meeting with a client or partner over a cup of coffee, Coffee Moose is suitable. The coffee house offers three branches in Dushanbe and is open until 23:00. You can drink a hot Frappuccino, enjoy the beautiful decor and finish all the deadlines in a cozy atmosphere.