checklist-to-spend-a-non-boring-weekend-in-uzbekistan

We have compiled a list of things to do in the summer, and places you should definitely go on a weekend in Tashkent.
What to do in the city
Swim in the water park
You can have fun and swim with friends in the water parks @mymore.uz, @solnechnyy.gorod, @limpopo.uz and others.
Have a picnic in the park
How about a picnic with loved ones in the shade of green trees? Stock up on drinks and ice cream and run to the Japanese, Botanical Gardens, or other nearby park.
Feed the birds in Central Park
The oldest park in the capital has feathered inhabitants. Before feeding, read the recommendations of the park staff. Also check out the rides.
Arrange a ride
You can learn the basics of riding in the equestrian club Horse Yard @konniy_dvorik_uzb.
Sunbathe on the beach
You can sunbathe on the beach of the Charvak reservoir, swim near the shore and even play volleyball.
Find out where the most delicious ice cream in the city
Ice cream is what you need in the heat. For those with a sweet tooth, we suggest trying ice cream in all major city parks to find out where to go again.
Go to nature
It is worth going outside the city to look at the local Grand Canyon — Tavaksay, freshen up and admire nature.
Walk along Broadway Alley
A great place for slow evening walks with ice cream in hand.
Where to go out of town
FAMILY GARDEN, @familygarden.uz
Family recreation area in the mountains with a large outdoor pool. From June 1, the summer season is open here.
Mountain complex ANHOR, @anhorrelaxzone
Modern recreation area in the mountains. There is a swimming pool on the territory of the complex, entertainment on the Charvak River.
Avenue Park, @avenueparkhotel_uz
Recreation area on the shore of mountain lake Charvak. The complex has four swimming pools: two for adults and two for children.
B&B Lake House, @lakehouse.uz
Hotel complex of cottage type. An outdoor swimming pool is located on site.
Charos Deluxe Resort @charoshotel_new
Hotel and entertainment complex on the coast of the Charvak reservoir. There is a pool and SPA.
Chatcal Mountains, @chatcalmountains
A mountain resort on the banks of the Chatkal River, in the depths of the Ugam-Chatkal National Park. There is an outdoor swimming pool on site.
Where else to go in Uzbekistan
Khiva
The most beautiful oasis city with ancient walls, minarets and unique clay buildings. Given the summer heat, we recommend visiting this wonderful city in spring or autumn.
Samarkand
This is one of the most ancient cities in the world, the same age as Rome and Athens. The main attraction of the city is the shining Registan Square.
Bukhara
Sacred Bukhara is one of the tourist gems of Uzbekistan, the city is located right in the middle of the desert. Once it was from here that the caravans of the Great Silk Road passed. We recommend visiting the Ark Citadel, the oldest archaeological site in the city.
Namangan
City of Flowers — that's what people call it. Every year Namangan hosts a traditional festival of flowers. If you decide to visit this city, we recommend doing it in the last week of spring, as it is at this time that the Flower Festival takes place.
Zaamin
Zaamin — Uzbek Switzerland. Stunning landscapes and the purest mountain air, a variety of flora and fauna. The city is located at an altitude of 2000 meters above sea level and is famous for its medical and health resort «Zaamin».
