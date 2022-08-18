checklist-to-spend-a-non-boring-weekend-in-uzbekistan

We have compiled a list of things to do in the summer, and places you should definitely go on a weekend in Tashkent.







What to do in the city

Swim in the water park

You can have fun and swim with friends in the water parks @mymore.uz, @solnechnyy.gorod, @limpopo.uz and others.

Have a picnic in the park

How about a picnic with loved ones in the shade of green trees? Stock up on drinks and ice cream and run to the Japanese, Botanical Gardens, or other nearby park.

Feed the birds in Central Park

The oldest park in the capital has feathered inhabitants. Before feeding, read the recommendations of the park staff. Also check out the rides.

Arrange a ride

You can learn the basics of riding in the equestrian club Horse Yard @konniy_dvorik_uzb.

Sunbathe on the beach

You can sunbathe on the beach of the Charvak reservoir, swim near the shore and even play volleyball.

Find out where the most delicious ice cream in the city

Ice cream is what you need in the heat. For those with a sweet tooth, we suggest trying ice cream in all major city parks to find out where to go again.

Go to nature

It is worth going outside the city to look at the local Grand Canyon — Tavaksay, freshen up and admire nature.

Walk along Broadway Alley

A great place for slow evening walks with ice cream in hand.

Where to go out of town

FAMILY GARDEN, @familygarden.uz

Family recreation area in the mountains with a large outdoor pool. From June 1, the summer season is open here.

Mountain complex ANHOR, @anhorrelaxzone

Modern recreation area in the mountains. There is a swimming pool on the territory of the complex, entertainment on the Charvak River.

Avenue Park, @avenueparkhotel_uz

Recreation area on the shore of mountain lake Charvak. The complex has four swimming pools: two for adults and two for children.

B&B Lake House, @lakehouse.uz

Hotel complex of cottage type. An outdoor swimming pool is located on site.

Charos Deluxe Resort @charoshotel_new

Hotel and entertainment complex on the coast of the Charvak reservoir. There is a pool and SPA.

Chatcal Mountains, @chatcalmountains

A mountain resort on the banks of the Chatkal River, in the depths of the Ugam-Chatkal National Park. There is an outdoor swimming pool on site.

Where else to go in Uzbekistan

Khiva



The most beautiful oasis city with ancient walls, minarets and unique clay buildings. Given the summer heat, we recommend visiting this wonderful city in spring or autumn.

Samarkand



This is one of the most ancient cities in the world, the same age as Rome and Athens. The main attraction of the city is the shining Registan Square.

Bukhara

Sacred Bukhara is one of the tourist gems of Uzbekistan, the city is located right in the middle of the desert. Once it was from here that the caravans of the Great Silk Road passed. We recommend visiting the Ark Citadel, the oldest archaeological site in the city.

Namangan



City of Flowers — that's what people call it. Every year Namangan hosts a traditional festival of flowers. If you decide to visit this city, we recommend doing it in the last week of spring, as it is at this time that the Flower Festival takes place.

Zaamin



Zaamin — Uzbek Switzerland. Stunning landscapes and the purest mountain air, a variety of flora and fauna. The city is located at an altitude of 2000 meters above sea level and is famous for its medical and health resort «Zaamin».

